Round Recaps
Winner's Bag: Jared Wolfe, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
January 22, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Jared Wolfe, 31, entered this week’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar without a top-10 finish on his Korn Ferry Tour resume.
The Murray State alum is no stranger to the winner’s circle, though, having captured PGA TOUR Latinoamerica titles in three consecutive seasons (2017-2019) to establish himself as one of the premier players on the developmental circuit.
With a third-place finish on last year’s PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, Wolfe secured five guaranteed starts early in the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season. He knew that if he could make them count, he could set himself up to make a run at his first PGA TOUR card this summer.
Over four rounds at Royal Blue GC, Wolfe did just that. He shot 18-under total, punctuated by a final-round 69 in blustery Wednesday conditions, to finish four clear of Brandon Harkins.
Wolfe credited a trusty putter as key to his victory in Nassau, as he time-and-again drained clutch 3- to 5-footers on the club’s tricky greens, making just one bogey in a final round where several players were going sideways.
The victory moves Wolfe atop the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, well positioned to chase that TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Wolfe’s bag this week at Royal Blue GC.
Driver: TaylorMade M4
3-wood: TaylorMade M6
2-iron: Srixon Z U85
4-iron: Srixon Z U65
Irons (5-9): Srixon Z Forged
Wedges (46, 50, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #1W (Grip: Garsen Golf)