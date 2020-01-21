-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, PGA TOUR LIVE stream times
January 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Colombia native Camilo Villegas is contending in just his second start back from a 20-month injury layoff. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar takes place today from Royal Blue GC in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW ROUND 3 (ALL TIMES ET)
TELEVISION: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Featured Groups)
TWITTER: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (ET)
11:54 a.m.: Curtis Thompson / Billy Kennerly / Camilo Villegas
12:05 p.m.: Mickey DeMorat / Scott Gutschewski / Will Wilcox
