Q&A with Mikel Martinson

When did you decide golf was going to be the thing you’d try to pursue full-time?

I’ve always loved sports. Growing up, I played everything. Once I got to college, you know, I was from Throckmorton (laughs), so I didn’t have the big schools looking at me. I couldn’t go play at the big schools. I played two years at New Mexico Junior College and when I could start devoting my time to just golf that’s when I was like, ‘Hey, you were decent when you were playing every sport, so now that you’re just focused on golf, the sky is the limit,’ that’s what I’ve used as motivation as well.

And thinking you would have a chance in professional golf?

Early on, in 2009, I won the Texas State Open and I took a lot of pride in that. It’s a big state and there are a lot of really cool names on that trophy. It happened pretty early in my career as far as ‘after college.’ Right then I knew, after I shot 70-64-65-65, I was like, ‘You can play golf for a living.’ The names on that trophy meant more than anything. Coming right out of college, a $25,000 check at the Texas State Open went a long way, but the names were huge.

You caddied for some guys on the PGA TOUR (Brice Garnett, Peter Malnati, Bobby Gates, Josh Creel). When did that start and how?

I thought it was a really good opportunity to take a little time and look at the big picture. I was going to be out there with the best players in the world, watching them do it, and getting to witness it firsthand. I was in Peter Malnati’s wedding and we had a good-friend relationship, and he knew I wanted to keep playing. But, he knew it would be a good opportunity to push me forward. And it was, it was huge. Just stepping back, taking a lot at how the best players in the world played, as opposed to my game.

Away from golf, what do you like doing?

Anything to do with sports, I’m all-in on. That’s how I fractured my ankle (early in 2019), by playing softball. If there’s a sport around, I’m probably watching it or playing it.

What teams do you support?

It pains me to say this, but I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan. I’m a Texas Rangers fan, too. I don’t ever get too hyped up because I know what’s coming.

Is Texas barbecue as good as everyone says?

It’s awesome. I’ve had some from Rendezvous in Memphis; it can compete pretty well with Texas barbecue. I’ve had it on the driving range in Memphis there. But if you’ve got some good barbecue, Texas takes the cake.

What’s your guilty pleasure when it comes to food?

Definitely a big ‘ol ribeye. I usually go to Texas Roadhouse. A 12 oz. ribeye, and I’m good to go.

What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to?

Back in the day when Cross Canadian Ragweed was playing and touring together, that was some of my best concerts. That was in my high-school days. Here lately I’ve become friends with Lee Brice and his band. Those shows are pretty awesome. I’ve been backstage with those guys and actually played a little golf with them. Me and the drummer, Donnie, are good buddies. We keep up with each other and they rock some Surf & Turf (clothing) which is what my roommates’ company is. He’s an entertainer, so those concerts are a lot of fun. He’s not a very good golfer though (laughs).

What does an ideal day look like for you?

Wake up, around 8 or 9 o’clock. Do a light workout. My roommate is a trainer, actually. Go to the golf course mid-morning, practice until lunch. Grab some lunch. Play nine or 18 with a couple buddies and call it a day, head home.