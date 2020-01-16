  • Q&A with Mikel Martinson

    Get to know the former caddie who navigated Q-School to secure Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2020

  • Mikel Martinson grew up in the small town of Throckmorton, Texas, and won the 2009 Texas State Open. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Mikel Martinson grew up in the small town of Throckmorton, Texas, and won the 2009 Texas State Open. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)