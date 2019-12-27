-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 5, Curtis Thompson
December 27, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Curtis Thompson finished top-two at First, Second and Final Stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
What a difference a year makes.
In late 2018, Curtis Thompson was wondering if he should even continue with professional golf. He was caddying – both at his home club and a few stints with sister Lexi, a star on the LPGA Tour – and decided it was time to give it another (potentially, one last) shot.
“Mentally, physically, I was just ready to quit,” Thompson told PGA TOUR Digital. “I was absolutely done.”
A change physically and mentally has resulted in Thompson regaining fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status for 2020. He drained a long birdie on the 72nd hole of Final Stage of this year’s Qualifying Tournament to earn co-medalist honors.
Thompson had some steady Korn Ferry Tour results in the early portion of his professional career (he had five top-10s across 2015 and 2016), but he hasn’t teed it up on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2018 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz.
But, with a renewed approach to golf – both on the course and in his head – coupled with the experience of playing many of the courses on the schedule, look for 2020 to be a year of redemption for Thompson.
Interviews
Curtis Thompson reacts after sharing medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School
