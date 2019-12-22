-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 10, Tom Whitney
December 22, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Tom Whitney finished T3 at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
With a strong season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, Tom Whitney gained direct access to Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, and he took advantage.
Whitney, a 30-year-old Air Force veteran, finished second on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. Just one week after concluding the season, he tied for third at Final Stage of Q-School, despite being well outside the top-100 after shooting over-par in the first round in Orlando – his maturity on full display.
Despite beginning his professional career later than most, he is no stranger to winning, and his maturity can only be considered an asset in golf’s long grind.
Whitney won four times in college, and he is also a four-time Air Force Golf Championship winner, a three-time Armed Forces Golf Championship winner, and the 2012 winner of the World Military Golf Championship.
Whitney played parts of the 2017 and 2018 Korn Ferry Tour seasons before heading to play on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. He made the most of this season, notching a win and six top-10 finishes en route to finishing runner-up on the Order of Merit.
Look for Whitney to be a force on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020.
