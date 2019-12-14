Thompson leads after third round of Final Stage at Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – With a birdie on his final hole on Saturday, Curtis Thompson broke a seven-way tie atop the leaderboard to take a one-stroke lead at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament. Thompson sits at 15-under entering Sunday’s final round.

“That was twice the golf course today than it was the first two days,” said Thompson, referencing the wind which closed in on 20 miles per hour. “The golf course felt like it was playing 7,800 yards today with a lot of back pins and a lot of holes into the wind. I tried to stay patient out there, but with 15-20 mile per hour wind out there, you can’t complain with a round under par.”

Thompson, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday, entered the day one stroke off the lead. He carded a 4-under 68 at Orange County National’s Crooked Cat course during the first round and followed it up with a 9-under 62 at the Panther Lake course. Playing the Panther Lake course for the second day in a row on Saturday, Thompson countered four bogeys with six birdies for a 2-under 69. On Sunday, Thompson will return to the Crooked Cat course.

“My par-3 play was great today,” said Thompson, who birdied his final two par-3s. “I know I made a bogey out there, but I birdied two of them. One of them was 208 to a left pin with the wind coming off of the left. That felt like a stroke or a stroke and a half I gained on the field. And then birdieing three out of the last four to cap it off was really something.”

Thompson, the older brother to LPGA star Lexi Thompson, competed on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2015-18. Nicholas Thompson, the eldest brother to Curtis and Lexi, sits T58 after three rounds.

Second-round leader Steve Lewton dropped to T2 after an even-par 71 on Saturday. First-round co-leaders Braden Thornberry and Tag Ridings sit T2 and T15, respectively. Other players tied for second (and one stroke off the lead) include Mark Blakefield, Greyson Sigg, Nick Hardy and Taylor Dickson.

Players will compete on Sunday to earn guaranteed starts next year on the Korn Ferry Tour. The medalist/co-medalists will secure fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status, while finishers 2-10 (and ties) will secure starts for the first 12 events of the 2020 Regular Season. Finishers 11-40 (and ties) earn entry into the first eight events in 2020.



SATURDAY NOTES:

* Saturday's weather: Scattered morning showers, partly cloudy, high of 74, winds W/SW 9-17 mph.

* Preferred lies were used during Saturday’s round.

* This week’s purse is $480,000 with $50,000 going to the medalist.

* Curtis Thompson birdied three of his final four holes to claim the 54-hole lead. Despite windy conditions throughout the day, Thompson posted a 2-under 69 on the Panther Lake course Saturday.

* Braden Thornberry, who co-led after the opening round, carded a 6-under 65 on Saturday to earn a share of second place. Thornberry made six cuts in 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.

* Thornberry, who shot a 1-under 70 on the Panther Lake course Friday, hit 13 of 13 fairways at Panther Lake on Saturday en route to a bogey-free 65.

* Steve Lewton (T2), who held the solo-lead entering Saturday, posted a third-round even-par 71.

* Rodrigo Lee had the low round of the day with a 7-under 65 on the Crooked Cat course.

* David Kocher (T8) and John VanDerLaan (T8) joined Thornberry for the low round of the day on the Panther Lake course with a pair of 65s.

* Brandon Wu, who began the day T81, fired a third-round 5-under 67 to move to T30. Wu finished T35 as an amateur at the U.S. Open earlier this summer.

* Wu started his third round 5-under through the first four holes after carding back-to-back eagles on Nos. 3 and 4.

* First round co-leader Tag Ridings sits T15 at 11-under after posting an even-par 71 on Saturday.

* Mark Blakefield used a third-round 3-under 68 to earn a share of second place through three rounds. Blakefield played collegiately at the University of Kentucky with five-time PGA TOUR winner J.B. Holmes. Holmes was the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament held at Orange County National in 2005.

* This year marks the first time since 2016 the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage is being held at Orange County National. In 2016, Jim Renner took home medalist honors with a score of 17-under.

