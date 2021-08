Korn Ferry Tour Finals 101

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

At the conclusion of the Regular Season, the top-75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List will be eligible to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as will Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup standings, non-members who accrue enough non-member Points to equal or surpass the No. 200 position on the FedExCup standings, as well as eligible medical extensions. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals is series of three events over the month of August (prior to 2019, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals included four events).

For players who finish inside the top-25 on the Regular Season Points List (The 25), Points earned during the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season carry over to the Finals, with The 25 Points List finalized upon the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

For players aiming to secure spots in The Finals 25, the Points List resets from zero. All players Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup standings, non-members and medical extensions begin the Albertsons Boise Open at zero Points. The top-25 on the Finals Points List upon the conclusion of the three-event series earn TOUR membership for 2021-22 and are slotted on the Priority Ranking in alternating fashion with those from The 25 (No. 1 on The 25; No. 1 on The Finals 25; No. 2 on The 25 … and so on.)

The player who accrues the most cumulative Points in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will receive fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2021-22 season, and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. The player who leads The 25 Points List (cumulative through the Regular Season and Finals) also receives fully exempt TOUR status and a spot in THE PLAYERS. (Note: players from The 25 are eligible to ‘cross over’ and earn full exemption/PLAYERS berth via the Finals Points List.)

In contrast to the FedExCup Playoffs, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals maintains approximately the same field size for each event. All Finals-eligible players are eligible to play all three Finals events.

Each Finals event is a 72-hole stroke-play event, featuring a 36-hole cut to the top-65 players and ties.

In the event an eligible player is unable or chooses not to play, the field will be shortened and no alternates will be added.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points are awarded by finish position as defined in the point distribution tables.