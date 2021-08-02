  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Korn Ferry Tour Finals 101

  • The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will determine the final 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will determine the final 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)