KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Korn Ferry Tour Finals 101
August 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will determine the final 25 of 50 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
FINALS NUTS AND BOLTS
Fifty PGA TOUR cards are awarded through the combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season.
The first 25 cards, The 25, are determined through the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, which is finalized at the end of the Pinnacle Bank Championship. NOTE: The 25 Points List continues through the Finals.
The next 25 cards, The Finals 25, are awarded via the three-event Finals Points List.
The Finals Points List is made up of players Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup, as well as non-members and medical extensions.
Players in The 25 from the Regular Season play the Finals in order to better their spot on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which alternates between members of The 25 and The Finals 25.
The cumulative winner of The 25 will earn fully exempt TOUR status and a spot in THE PLAYERS.
The player who earns the most Points across the three Finals events also earns fully exempt status and a spot in THE PLAYERS.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
• The 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season culminates with the eighth edition of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
• The Korn Ferry Tour Finals is a three-event series which determines the next 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour (The Finals 25), after The 25 TOUR cards are awarded via the Regular Season Points List, which concludes at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in mid-August.
• The top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List are eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as are Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup Standings, as well as non-members who accrue enough non-member FedExCup Points to have finished Nos. 126-200 and eligible medical extensions. All eligible players can compete in all three events; there is no elimination. Each event features a 36-hole cut to the top-65 players and ties, same as Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season events.
• PGA TOUR Priority Ranking is determined via an alternating structure (No. 1 on The 25, No. 1 on The Finals 25, No. 2 on The 25 … No. 50 on The 25, No. 50 on The Finals 25).
• Each Korn Ferry Tour Finals event awards 1,000 Points to the winner, and the standard Regular Season Points structure (500 Points to the winner) is doubled accordingly.
2021 KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS SCHEDULE
Dates Tournament Course Location Aug. 19-22 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Hillcrest CC Boise, Idaho Aug. 26-29 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Ohio State University GC - Scarlet Columbus, Ohio Sept. 2-5 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance Victoria National GC Newburgh, Indiana
OVERVIEW
Established in 2013, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals is a three-event series that finalizes the 50 PGA TOUR cards awarded via the Korn Ferry Tour each season.
Throughout the Korn Ferry Tour’s history, the number of PGA TOUR cards awarded via the preeminent path to the PGA TOUR has steadily grown. Five TOUR cards were awarded via the inaugural 1990 Korn Ferry Tour season, and the number has stood at 50 since 2013 – 25 cards via the Regular Season Points List, and 25 cards via the Finals Points List.
Players who earn TOUR cards via the Regular Season Points List (The 25) compete in the Finals to better their position in the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which alternates finishers on The 25 and The Finals 25. The Regular Season Points List (The 25) continues through the Finals, while The Finals 25 Points List (players Nos. 26-75 on Korn Ferry Tour Points List; players Nos. 126-200 on FedExCup standings; non-members and medical extensions) resets from zero and is a cumulative Points List across the three Finals events.
A standardized Points breakdown is utilized across the three Finals events – 1,000 Points for the winner, 600 Points for runner-up, and so on. The Regular Season Points structure (500 Points for the winner; 300 Points for runner-up) is doubled for each position.
Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season
The unprecedented 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season features 43 Regular Season events, with players chasing spots in the top-25 on the Regular Season Points List (The 25) to secure PGA TOUR membership for 2021-22, as well as spots in the top-75 on the Regular Season Points List to secure full Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2022 season and a spot in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Players earn Korn Ferry Tour Points based on their finish at each tournament, with an emphasis placed on wins and high finishes. Non-members can earn Special Temporary Membership via equaling or surpassing the No. 100 Points position on the previous season’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Korn Ferry Tour Points Distribution
• Official Korn Ferry Tour events each award 500 Korn Ferry Tour Points to first place
• The Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna awards 600 Points to first place
• Each of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals events (Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron; Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance) awards 1,000 Points to first place
• In the one-time, 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season, four events awarded 750 Points to first place – 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz; Albertsons Boise Open; Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Points are awarded by finish position as defined in the point distribution tables.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
At the conclusion of the Regular Season, the top-75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List will be eligible to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as will Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup standings, non-members who accrue enough non-member Points to equal or surpass the No. 200 position on the FedExCup standings, as well as eligible medical extensions. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals is series of three events over the month of August (prior to 2019, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals included four events).
For players who finish inside the top-25 on the Regular Season Points List (The 25), Points earned during the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season carry over to the Finals, with The 25 Points List finalized upon the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
For players aiming to secure spots in The Finals 25, the Points List resets from zero. All players Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Nos. 126-200 on the FedExCup standings, non-members and medical extensions begin the Albertsons Boise Open at zero Points. The top-25 on the Finals Points List upon the conclusion of the three-event series earn TOUR membership for 2021-22 and are slotted on the Priority Ranking in alternating fashion with those from The 25 (No. 1 on The 25; No. 1 on The Finals 25; No. 2 on The 25 … and so on.)
The player who accrues the most cumulative Points in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will receive fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2021-22 season, and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. The player who leads The 25 Points List (cumulative through the Regular Season and Finals) also receives fully exempt TOUR status and a spot in THE PLAYERS. (Note: players from The 25 are eligible to ‘cross over’ and earn full exemption/PLAYERS berth via the Finals Points List.)
In contrast to the FedExCup Playoffs, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals maintains approximately the same field size for each event. All Finals-eligible players are eligible to play all three Finals events.
Each Finals event is a 72-hole stroke-play event, featuring a 36-hole cut to the top-65 players and ties.
In the event an eligible player is unable or chooses not to play, the field will be shortened and no alternates will be added.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points are awarded by finish position as defined in the point distribution tables.
