Inside the Field: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals returns for a ninth and final time in its current iteration, as players jockey to earn PGA TOUR status via the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List.

The three-event Finals series culminates at this week's Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, contested at Victoria National GC in southern Indiana.

David Lingmerth won last week's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to clinch a spot in The Finals 25. Eight players have crossed the fail-safe threshold of 210 points to cement their position in The Finals 25, with 17 more spots to be determined this week.

Field information as of August 29, 2022. Click here for an updated field list.

Here's a look at how the field qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship ...