-
-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Inside the Field: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
-
August 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 22, 2022
- Coming off of a T4 last week in Boise, Thomas Detry is on the verge of securing a PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals returns for a ninth and final time, as players jockey to earn PGA TOUR status via the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List.
The three-event Finals series continues at this week's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet) in Columbus, Ohio.
Will Gordon won last week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to secure a PGA TOUR return, with runner-up Philip Knowles clinching his first TOUR card via The Finals 25.
Field information as of August 22, 2022. Click here for an updated field list.
RELATED: Who secured a TOUR card last week in Boise | The Finals 25 standings | Korn Ferry Tour Finals 101
Here's a look at how the field qualified for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship ...
No. 1 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Carl Yuan
Nos. 2-25 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Robby Shelton
Paul Haley II
Marty Dou
Taylor Montgomery
Augusto Núñez
Justin Suh
Ben Taylor
Brandon Matthews
MJ Daffue
Seonghyeon Kim
Byeong Hun An
Davis Thompson
Erik Barnes
Trevor Werbylo
Harry Hall
Tyson Alexander
Michael Kim
Kevin Yu
Harrison Endycott
Trevor Cone
Vincent Norrman
Kevin Roy
Nos. 26-75 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Brandon Harkins
T.J. Vogel
Ryan McCormick
Brent Grant
Akshay Bhatia
Carson Young
Pierceson Coody
Will Gordon
Austin Eckroat
David Kocher
Zack Fischer
Jeremy Paul
Andrew Kozan
Eric Cole
Jimmy Stanger
Nicolas Echavarria
Kevin Dougherty
Samuel Stevens
Mark Anderson
Rob Oppenheim
McClure Meissner
John VanDerLaan
Norman Xiong
Patrick Fishburn
Pontus Nyholm
Andrew Yun
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Nelson Ledesma
Brandon Crick
Matt McCarty
Joey Garber
Tano Goya
Dawson Armstrong
Shad Tuten
Kyle Westmoreland
Ashton Van Horne
Marcelo Rozo
Fabián Gómez
Nicholas Lindheim
Jacob Bergeron
Tom Whitney
Philip Knowles
Josh Teater
Quade Cummins
Scott Harrington
Xinjun Zhang
A.J. Crouch
Tain Lee
Chris Baker
Nos. 126-200 on PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
Nick Hardy
Brian Stuard
Michael Gligic
Harry Higgs
Martin Trainer
Hank Lebioda
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Brice Garnett
Jonathan Byrd
Austin Cook
Ben Martin
Satoshi Kodaira
Bill Haas
Ryan Armour
Dylan Wu
Chase Seiffert
Paul Barjon
Sung Kang
Joseph Bramlett
Vaughn Taylor
Scott Gutschewski
Seth Reeves
Roger Sloan
Ben Kohles
Sean O'Hair
William McGirt
Kevin Chappell
Curtis Thompson
Seung-Yul Noh
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Scott Brown
Brandon Hagy
Tommy Gainey
Bo Hoag
Aaron Baddeley
David Skinns
Wesley Bryan
Jared Wolfe
Kyle Stanley
David Lingmerth
Robert Garrigus
Dawie van der Walt
Grayson Murray
Bo Van Pelt
Jonas Blixt
Non-members to have equaled or surpassed No. 200 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Chris Gotterup
Thomas Detry
Patrick Flavin
Min Woo Lee
Hurly Long
Dean Burmester
Jason Scrivener
Chan Kim
John Augenstein
Yannik Paul
Haotong Li
Anthony Quayle
Chris Naegel
Rick Lamb
Matti Schmid
Special medical exemption
Jeff Overton
Shawn Stefani
Chris Stroud
-
-