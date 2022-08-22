Inside the Field: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals returns for a ninth and final time, as players jockey to earn PGA TOUR status via the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List.

The three-event Finals series continues at this week's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet) in Columbus, Ohio.

Will Gordon won last week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to secure a PGA TOUR return, with runner-up Philip Knowles clinching his first TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Field information as of August 22, 2022. Click here for an updated field list.

Here's a look at how the field qualified for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship ...