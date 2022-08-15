  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Inside the Field: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

  • Monday qualifying maestro Chris Naegel will compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with an eye on his first PGA TOUR card. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Monday qualifying maestro Chris Naegel will compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with an eye on his first PGA TOUR card. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)