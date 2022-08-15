Inside the Field: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals returns for a ninth and final time, as players jockey to earn PGA TOUR status via the top 25 on the Finals Eligibility Points List.

The three-event Finals series begins at this week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at venerable Hillcrest CC in Boise, Idaho.

Field information as of August 15, 2022. Click here for an updated field list.

Here's a look at how the field qualified for the Albertsons Boise Open ...

No. 1 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List

Carl Yuan

Nos. 2-25 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List

Paul Haley II

Zecheng Dou

Taylor Montgomery

Augusto Núñez

Justin Suh

Ben Griffin

Ben Taylor

Brandon Matthews

MJ Daffue

Seonghyeon Kim

Byeong Hun An

Davis Thompson

Erik Barnes

Trevor Werbylo

Harry Hall

Tyson Alexander

Michael Kim

Kevin Yu

Harrison Endycott

Trevor Cone

Vincent Norrman

Kevin Roy

Anders Albertson

Nos. 26-75 from Regular Season Eligibility Points List

Brandon Harkins

T.J. Vogel

Ryan McCormick

Brent Grant

Akshay Bhatia

Carson Young

Pierceson Coody

Will Gordon

Austin Eckroat

David Kocher

Zack Fischer

Jeremy Paul

Andrew Kozan

Eric Cole

Jimmy Stanger

Nicolas Echavarria

Kevin Dougherty

Samuel Stevens

Mark Anderson

Rob Oppenheim

McClure Meissner

John VanDerLaan

Norman Xiong

Patrick Fishburn

Pontus Nyholm

Andrew Yun

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Nelson Ledesma

Brandon Crick

Matt McCarty

Joey Garber

Tano Goya

Dawson Armstrong

Shad Tuten

Kyle Westmoreland

Ashton Van Horne

Marcelo Rozo

Fabián Gómez

Nicholas Lindheim

Jacob Bergeron

Tom Whitney

Philip Knowles

Josh Teater

Quade Cummins

Scott Harrington

Xinjun Zhang

A.J. Crouch

Tain Lee

Chris Baker

Nos. 126-200 on PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Nick Hardy

Brian Stuard

Michael Gligic

Harry Higgs

Martin Trainer

Hank Lebioda

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Brice Garnett

Austin Cook

Ben Martin

Satoshi Kodaira

Bill Haas

Dylan Wu

Chase Seiffert

Paul Barjon

Sung Kang

Joseph Bramlett

Vaughn Taylor

Scott Gutschewski

Seth Reeves

Roger Sloan

Ben Kohles

Sean O'Hair

William McGirt

Kevin Chappell

Curtis Thompson

Seung-Yul Noh

Camilo Villegas

Jim Knous

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Scott Brown

Brandon Hagy

Tommy Gainey

Bo Hoag

Aaron Baddeley

David Skinns

Wesley Bryan

Jared Wolfe

Bronson Burgoon

Kyle Stanley

David Lingmerth

Robert Garrigus

Dawie van der Walt

Grayson Murray

Bo Van Pelt

Non-members to have equaled or surpassed No. 200 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Chris Gotterup

Thomas Detry

Patrick Flavin

Min Woo Lee

Hurly Long

Dean Burmester

Jason Scrivener

Chan Kim

Jamie Donaldson

John Augenstein

Yannik Paul

Haotong Li

Nos. 126-200 on FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (members and non-members, as of August 12)

Jonas Blixt

Rick Lamb

Chris Naegel

Anthony Quayle

Matti Schmid

Special medical exemption

Jeff Overton

Shawn Stefani

Chris Stroud