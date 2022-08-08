-
-
NEWS
Inside the Field: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
-
August 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2022
- Non-member Ryan Linton earned a spot in the Pinnacle Bank Championship via his spot on the Points List. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour's Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna brings a twist to the standard Priority Ranking.
There is one sole category in determining this week's field: position on the current year's Regular Season Points List.
Members and non-members alike are eligible to compete at the Pinnacle Bank Championship based on points accrued throughout the 2022 Regular Season.
Here's a look at the 156-player field for the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha. (In the event of a player withdrawal, an alternate will be added to the field.)
Note: Field information as of August 8, 2022. Updated field list can be found here.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List
Paul Haley II
Marty Dou
Augusto Núñez
Ben Griffin
Brandon Matthews
Justin Suh
Taylor Montgomery
MJ Daffue
Robby Shelton
Seonghyeon Kim
Byeong Hun An
Davis Thompson
Erik Barnes
Trevor Werbylo
Harry Hall
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Yu
Harrison Endycott
Trevor Cone
Anders Albertson
Kevin Roy
Ben Taylor
Vincent Norrman
Michael Kim
Brandon Harkins
Ryan McCormick
Brent Grant
Pierceson Coody
Akshay Bhatia
T.J. Vogel
Carson Young
David Kocher
Jeremy Paul
Jimmy Stanger
Eric Cole
Nicolas Echavarria
Zack Fischer
Austin Eckroat
Will Gordon
Andrew Kozan
Mark Anderson
Rob Oppenheim
Samuel Stevens
John VanDerLaan
Patrick Fishburn
Norman Xiong
McClure Meissner
Pontus Nyholm
Kevin Dougherty
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Brandon Crick
Matt McCarty
Tano Goya
Dawson Armstrong
Nelson Ledesma
Kyle Westmoreland
Ashton Van Horne
Marcelo Rozo
Fabián Gómez
Andrew Yun
Jacob Bergeron
Tom Whitney
Josh Teater
Scott Harrington
Quade Cummins
A.J. Crouch
Joey Garber
Shad Tuten
Chris Baker
Tain Lee
Martin Flores
Sam Saunders
Clay Feagler
Alex Chiarella
Vince India
Spencer Ralston
Ryan Blaum
Michael Feagles
Xinjun Zhang
Julián Etulain
Sean O'Hair
Christopher Petefish
Philip Knowles
Patrick Newcomb
Roberto Díaz
Martin Contini
Chase Parker
Taylor Dickson
MJ Maguire
Curtis Luck
Jay Card III
Alexandre Rocha
Alex Weiss
Michael Johnson
Grant Hirschman
Corey Shaun
Corey Pereira
Braden Thornberry
Blayne Barber
Timothy Kelly
Kris Ventura
Charlie Saxon
Brad Hopfinger
Brad Brunner
Erik Compton
Chandler Blanchet
Kyle Reifers
Garett Reband
Stuart Macdonald
Steven Fisk
Grayson Murray
Albin Choi
Sangmoon Bae
Jacob Bridgeman
Cody Gribble
Marcos Montenegro
Peter Kuest
Shawn Stefani
Luis Gagne
Brett White
Whee Kim
Alvaro Ortiz
Conner Godsey
Trace Crowe
Stephen Franken
Nick Voke
Zac Blair
Ryan Ruffels
John Augenstein
George Cunningham
John Chin
Theo Humphrey
John Pak
Mark Anguiano
Rhein Gibson
Tripp Kinney
Jamie Lovemark
Max Greyserman
Cole Hammer
Gregor Main
Zack Sucher
Patrick Cover
Ben Silverman
Thomas Rosenmueller
Chip McDaniel
Evan Harmeling
Rafael Campos
Jonathan Brightwell
Tom Lewis
Brett Drewitt
RJ Manke
Matthew Picanso
Logan McAllister
Ryan Linton
Tag Ridings
-
-