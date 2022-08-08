Inside the Field: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The Korn Ferry Tour's Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna brings a twist to the standard Priority Ranking.

There is one sole category in determining this week's field: position on the current year's Regular Season Points List.

Members and non-members alike are eligible to compete at the Pinnacle Bank Championship based on points accrued throughout the 2022 Regular Season.

Here's a look at the 156-player field for the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha. (In the event of a player withdrawal, an alternate will be added to the field.)

Note: Field information as of August 8, 2022. Updated field list can be found here.