Inside the Field: LECOM Suncoast Classic
February 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Montgomery has finished third-second at the past two iterations of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Field information as of February 14, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Tournament Winners
Tyson Alexander
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Rafael Campos
Joshua Creel
Roberto Díaz
Brett Drewitt
Tommy Gainey
Michael Gellerman
Rhein Gibson
Harry Hall
Brandon Harkins
Evan Harmeling
Bo Hoag
Mark Hubbard
David Kocher
Tom Lewis
Curtis Luck
Robby Shelton
Kris Ventura
Jared Wolfe
Carson Young
Xinjun Zhang
Leading Points Winner Latinoamérica/Canada/China & KFT Q-School Winner
Brandon Matthews
Trevor Werbylo
Zack Fischer
Top 75 Points Leaders from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season
Taylor Montgomery
Paul Haley II
Justin Lower
Erik Barnes
Zecheng Dou
Dan McCarthy
Carl Yuan
Callum Tarren
Vince India
Max Greyserman
Kevin Roy
Jimmy Stanger
John Chin
Theo Humphrey
John VanDerLaan
Dawson Armstrong
Brad Hopfinger
Braden Thornberry
George Cunningham
Charlie Saxon
Stuart Macdonald
Nicholas Lindheim
Tom Whitney
Brent Grant
Anders Albertson
Ryan McCormick
Stephen Franken
Shad Tuten
Patrick Fishburn
Joey Garber
Kevin Dougherty
Kyle Reifers
Next 25 Points Leaders - Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Ben Taylor
Aaron Baddeley
Satoshi Kodaira
Byeong Hun An
Finishers 2-10 and ties at Final Stage of Q-School
Andrew Kozan
Vincent Norrman
Jonathan Brightwell
Michael Feagles
Samuel Stevens
Grant Hirschman
Andrew Yun
Conner Godsey
Tain Lee
Finishers 11-40 and ties at Final Stage of Q-School
Thomas Rosenmueller
Patrick Newcomb
Jeremy Paul
A.J. Crouch
Patrick Cover
Chris Baker
Thomas Walsh
Tripp Kinney
Kyle Westmoreland
Steven Fisk
McClure Meissner
Corey Pereira
Luis Gagne
Will Gordon
Augusto Núñez
Blayne Barber
Garett Reband
Brad Brunner
Pontus Nyholm
Ben Griffin
Tano Goya
Scott Harrington
Martin Contini
Nicolas Echavarria
Mark Anguiano
Brett White
Eric Cole
Davis Thompson
Justin Suh
Peyton White
Brandon Crick
John Augenstein
Alexandre Rocha
Seonghyeon Kim
Matt McCarty
John Pak
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Clay Feagler
Former Fully-Exempt PGA TOUR Members
Sangmoon Bae
Fabián Gómez
Michael Kim
Sean O'Hair
Sam Saunders
Shawn Stefani
PGA TOUR Members 48-49 Years Old
Heath Slocum
Ted Purdy
Special Members/Medical (Exempt)
Martin Flores
Cody Gribble
Sponsor's exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
Philip Knowles
Kevin Yu
Sponsor's exemptions (unrestricted)
Bryson Nimmer
Cayden Pope
Sponsor's exemptions - Korn Ferry
Albin Choi
PGA TOUR - not exempt for current event
Grayson Murray
Jim Knous
Ryan Blaum
Finishers 2-3 International Tours
Corey Shaun
Turk Pettit
PGA TOUR - Points List (151-200)
Scott Brown
