Inside the Field: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
July 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 27, 2020
- Chase Koepka is in the field for this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Field information as of July 27, 2020.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Tournament Winners
Anders Albertson
Julián Etulain
Tommy Gainey
Joey Garber
Stephan Jaeger
Kyle Jones
David Lipsky
Guillermo Pereira
Davis Riley
Brady Schnell
Jared Wolfe
Chase Wright
Past Champion of Current Week's Event
David Skinns
Leading Points Winner Latinoamérica/Canada/China & KFT QT Winner
Augusto Núñez
Braden Thornberry
Curtis Thompson
Top 75 Points Leaders from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season
Brett Coletta
Brian Campbell
Chad Ramey
Jonathan Randolph
Jamie Arnold
Jimmy Stanger
Steve LeBrun
Marcelo Rozo
John Oda
Steven Alker
T.J. Vogel
Brandon Crick
Wade Binfield
Tyson Alexander
Yechun Yuan
Blayne Barber
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Stegmaier
George Cunningham
Grant Hirschman
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Svoboda
Dylan Wu
Lee Hodges
Nicolas Echavarria
Former Fully-Exempt PGA TOUR Members
Whee Kim
Tyrone Van Aswegen
PGA TOUR Members 48-49 Years Old
Charlie Wi
Mark Hensby
Special Members/Medical (Exempt)
Scott Gutschewski
Taylor Moore
Sponsor Exemptions (Members Not Otherwise Exempt)
Will Grimmer
Chandler Phillips
Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)
Alex Schaake
Carson Schaake
Sponsor Exemptions - Korn Ferry
Brad Miller
Top 10 / Top 25 From Previous Event
Daniel Sutton
Austen Truslow
Michael Arnaud
Brandon Wu
John Somers
Steve Marino
Robby Ormand
Martin Piller
Kyle Reifers
Andy Pope
Top 25 Official Points List at the time of the Reorder
Taylor Pendrith
Roberto Díaz
John Chin
Nick Hardy
Greyson Sigg
PGA TOUR - Not Exempt for current Event
William McGirt
Jim Knous
Nicholas Lindheim
Reordered With Points Finishers 2-10 & Ties Previous Years QT
Callum Tarren
John VanDerLaan
Chase Johnson
J.T. Griffin
Shad Tuten
Brad Hopfinger
Brent Grant
Erik Barnes
Ryan McCormick
Ryan Ruffels
Patrick Fishburn
Chandler Blanchet
Kevin Roy
Theo Humphrey
Brett Drewitt
Michael Miller
Matt Atkins
Chip McDaniel
Max Greyserman
Alex Prugh
Daniel Miernicki
Michael DeMorat
Mark Baldwin
Jake Knapp
Eric Cole
Kevin Lucas
Tom Whitney
Stephen Franken
Nicholas Thompson
Seth Reeves
Rick Lamb
Yuwa Kosaihira
Taylor Dickson
Andres Gonzales
Sebastián Vázquez
Hayden Buckley
Ethan Tracy
Stuart Macdonald
James Nicholas
Zach Wright
Kent Bulle
Matt Ryan
Max Rottluff
Lorens Chan
Will Cannon
Evan Harmeling
Cyril Bouniol
Zach Cabra
Brian Richey
Mikel Martinson
Brad Brunner
Steve Lewton
Harry Hall
Tag Ridings
Trey Mullinax
Dan Woltman
Zach Zaback
Jordan Niebrugge
Matt Gilchrest
Luke Kwon
Trevor Sluman
Jonathan Hodge
Richard Hoey
Eric Axley
Oscar Fraustro
Chandler Eaton
Ryan Siegler
Reordered Without Points Finishes 2-10 & Ties Previous Years QT
Rodrigo Lee
Intermediate Medical Exemption
Cody Blick
Korn Ferry Tour - Past Champions 2017 & 2018
D.H. Lee
International Tours 4-5/KFT Points List 76-100/Addl. Finishers QT
Matthew Campbell
Byron Meth
Nick Voke
Frederick Wedel
Broc Everett
Joey Lane
Alistair Docherty
Chase Koepka
