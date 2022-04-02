Mark Anderson takes outright 54-hole lead at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Georgia – With a 4-under 68 in the Saturday’s third round, two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Mark Anderson took the outright lead after 54 holes played at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Anderson reached 15-under par with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 17 and 18, giving him a one-stroke lead over Carl Yuan, who won two weeks ago, and Ryan Blaum, a 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduate who played predominantly on the PGA TOUR since fall 2016.

Through 36 holes this week, the 36-year-old Anderson stood solo second and had 12 birdies against just one bogey. Anderson’s second bogey of the week came Saturday at the par-5 third, but he quickly negated it with a birdie at the par-5 sixth. The University of South Carolina alum jumped atop the leaderboard with a 4-under 32 on the back nine, highlighted by birdies at Nos. 10, 13, 17, and 18.

Anderson’s birdie at No. 17 was all the more impressive given the fact the 184-yard par 3 was tied for the toughest hole of the third round on The Landings Club’s Deer Creek course. The 17th is also the sixth-toughest hole for the entire tournament.

“It was a little sketchy to start,” Anderson said. “I struggled with the speed of greens early and got in my head for the rest of the round. It was a great way to finish. Really nice solid back nine. Wasn't playing that easy, and to birdie No. 17 was huge, and No. 18 was a nice bonus to get me in the final group. I was just trying to make a four (on No. 18). Made it the hard way. Really, really happy with the birdie on 17 more than anything.”

Making his 162nd career start on the Korn Ferry Tour this week, Anderson holds the third 54-hole lead of his career. Anderson successfully converted both of his previous 54-hole leads into victories, winning the 2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX and 2019 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, with the latter being a four-stroke victory.

“I've been doing this for a long time now, so taking the good with the bad,” Anderson said. “It's easier to stay calm and ride the wave. I'm pretty relaxed regardless of how I play. One step at a time.”

Anderson, who turned professional in 2010, also has 103 starts on the PGA TOUR. He graduated to the TOUR for the first time via the Korn Ferry Tour at the conclusion of the 2011 season, when he finished 22nd on the official money list. Anderson graduated through the regular season once again in 2013, 2016, and 2019.

In his 37 PGA TOUR starts the last two seasons, Anderson’s highest finish was T8 at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his four Korn Ferry Tour starts this year, Anderson has one top-25, which was a T12 two weeks ago at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

A resident of Beaufort, South Carolina, Anderson lives approximately one hour from The Landings Club, allowing friends and family to travel to Savannah and follow along while he pursues a third Korn Ferry Tour win.

“This is a bonus week,” Anderson said. “It's not really an away game. I get to stay at home and be comfortable. I've got my family here. Routine at the house is put the kids to bed, make them breakfast; doesn't really change. I think wife has appreciated it.”

Final-round pairings will run from 7:14 a.m. through 1:10 p.m. off the first tee.