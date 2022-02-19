Michael Gellerman takes over 54-hole lead at LECOM Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Florida – For the first time in 65 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, Michael Gellerman sits atop the leaderboard prior to the final round of a tournament, as he took the outright 54-hole lead with a 6-under 65 Saturday at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Gellerman entered the third round three strokes behind 36-hole leader Zecheng Dou, but took the lead at 17-under par with a birdie at the difficult par-3 17th.

A University of Oklahoma alum, Gellerman started the day with three consecutive birdies at the par-4 first and second and par-3 third, though a bogey at the 298-yard par-4 fourth dropped him back to 2-under par.

“Those are three of the tougher holes on the course (Nos. 1-3), so you don't really expect to make three birdies in a row,” Gellerman said. “Obviously anytime you can start like that it's pretty big for your round.”

Gellerman rounded out his front nine with two more birdies at Nos. 8 and 9. On his back nine, Gellerman erased a bogey at the par-5 14th (a hole he eagled in the first round and made albatross at in the second round) with three birdies, including a deuce at No. 17, where only five birdies were recorded all day.

“I made a couple mistakes, but I just kind of kept it in play all day,” Gellerman said. “There's a lot of tee shots that you have to hit a fade, which is good for me. I've been successful on the greens here in years past. I don't know what it is about the course, but I feel comfortable.”

In 2019, Gellerman won the AdventHealth Championship three hours away from his hometown of Sterling, Kansas, for his first and only career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. The win, coupled with a T3 and another top-25, was enough for 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and a PGA TOUR card, which he received on his 27th birthday.

“That was really fun.” Gellerman said of the win. “I hadn't really had that great of a chance to win up until that point and I was fortunate to get it done. It was on Mother's Day, which was really cool, in the state that I grew up in, so that was really cool for me and my family.

“Hopefully I can kind of reflect on some of those times and some of those pressures that I felt a couple years ago and take them into tomorrow and, hopefully, do the same thing.”

Gellerman spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons on the PGA TOUR, but he finished outside the top 200 of the FedExCup Standings both times, and last season’s final ranking of 203rd, after 11 missed cuts in his 19 starts and a single top-25, a T16 at the 2021 3M Open, left him without a spot in the field for the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

“Unfortunately I just didn't play my best,” Gellerman said. “It was a good learning experience. I got beat up out there, and it was probably good for me to figure out how to get better and figure out what I needed to do to be a better me. Hopefully it will be a blessing in disguise. Obviously no one wants to lose their PGA TOUR card, but it is what it is and I'm here now.

“I've never held a 54‑hole lead, so it will be interesting,” said Gellerman, whose previous career-high position after any of the first three rounds of a Korn Ferry Tour event was T2 after 36 holes of the 2019 AdventHealth Championship. “I guess I'll just go home and have a beer and go to sleep and figure it out tomorrow. It will be fun.”

Final-round pairings will run from 6:58 a.m. through 12:45 p.m. ET off the first tee.