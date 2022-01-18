  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Korn Ferry Tour debutant Corey Shaun takes 54-hole lead at Great Exuma

  • UCLA alum Corey Shaun carded a third-round 64 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC to assume a one-stroke lead into the final round. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)UCLA alum Corey Shaun carded a third-round 64 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC to assume a one-stroke lead into the final round. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)