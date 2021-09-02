  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Trey Mullinax ties course record, takes two-stroke lead at Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

  Mullinax fired a 63 on Thursday to grab a two-stroke lead. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)