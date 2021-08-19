Wes Roach cards 63 to lead Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

BOISE, Idaho – Wes Roach capped a first-round 63 with a chip-in birdie at the last to take the lead at 8-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. Roach leads Hayden Buckley and Ted Potter Jr. by one stroke at Hillcrest Country Club.

The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is the first of three tournaments in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top-25 players in the Finals points standings at the conclusion of the three tournaments will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2021-22 season.

Roach, a Duke University alum from Knoxville, Tennessee, gained entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via his finish in the 2019-20 FedExCup standings (173rd). Competing on partial status on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21, Roach finished 209th in the FedExCup.

“That’s the main goal, to get back to the PGA TOUR,” said a matter-of-fact Roach. “We have three weeks here and I’m certainly happy with the start today.”

“Yeah that was nice,” said Roach of his chip-in at the ninth. “I think I had about 165 hole and I missed it a little right, but it was in a great spot. I hit a nice pitch and it was a bonus to hole it out.”

Starting at the 10th, Roach made the turn at 4-under 31 after three birdies, a bogey and an eagle at the par-5 16th. He tallied four more birdies on his second nine at the first, third, sixth and ninth holes to reach 8-under.

For Buckley, the 7-under 64 is his third 64 or better in his last three weeks. He carded rounds of 64-61 on the weekend at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank to rise from the cut line to a T2 finish.

“Just to go out and get it,” said Buckley of his mindset entering the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. “No matter what, at worst, I’m back here. I have nothing to lose…Especially with my weekends recently, I shot 17 on the weekend in Utah, I’ve had a couple of events this year where I made the cut on the number and finishing close to the top-10…If I can get off to good starts like today, hopefully I can build on it and not be coming from behind on the weekend and maybe compete.”

Buckley, a University of Missouri alum who won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February, is joined by Potter Jr. at 7-under. Potter Jr., a 37-year-old, has two career wins on each of the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, most recently winning the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TOUR.

The second round will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. off of the first and 10th tees at Hillcrest Country Club.