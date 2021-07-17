Taylor Moore sets course record, shares 54-hole lead with Erik Barnes at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Taylor Moore set a new personal-best score on Saturday with an 11-under 60 to reach 21-under for the tournament at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Moore drew even with 36-hole leader Erik Barnes entering the final round at Panther Creek Country Club.

The 60 sets a new course record at Panther Creek Country Club, besting a 61 that had been reached three times including on Friday by Jared Wolfe. It is also three strokes lower than Moore’s previous low on the Korn Ferry Tour. Overall, the third-round scoring average of 66.908 is the lowest single-round scoring average in the Tour’s history, besting the previous mark of 67.110.

“Honestly I thought it was a par-72,” laughed Moore. “I thought I had shot a 61 because I forgot it was a par-71. I just locked into what I was doing…I really just hit a bunch of quality shots. Just tried to hit as many greens as I could today. I knew with the wind being down today that the scores were going to be low and I was fortunate to have a low one myself.”

Moore, a 27-year-old University of Arkansas alum, birdied the par-3 second hole before tallying five birdies in a row from Nos. 4-8. After making the turn at 6-under 29, he collected three more birdies and an eagle at the par-5 16th hole to reach 11-under. He is the second player to card a 60 this season (in the 40th event), joining Nick Hardy at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

After entering the week with 1,471 points, Moore needs a solo-third finish or better to pass the Tour’s fail-safe threshold of 1,650 points guaranteed to finish inside the top-25 of the regular season points standings.

“I’m in a much better mindset and I’m where I want to be,” said Moore of his positioning in the standings. “It’s where I’ve dreamed to be since I got on this Tour and now I’m right in the middle of it…Tomorrow is about winning. I’m just going to come out and execute my routine.”

While Moore is seeking his first PGA TOUR card in his fourth full season on Tour, co-leader Erik Barnes will be looking to make the jump in his sixth season. The 36-hole leader fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 to maintain a share of the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” reflected Barnes. “I think someone said it’s my 145th event on this Tour. I’m ready to win. I’ve just got to hope that everything goes my way tomorrow. I’m going to try not to put too much pressure on myself. I’ll try and take a page from Bobby Diaz on that and try not to care too much.”

The 33-year-old Barnes was referencing Diaz’s win at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS earlier this season in which Diaz repeatedly pushed the possibility of winning out of his mind.

Barnes entered the week 43rd in the points standings as he tries to make a leap into the top-25 with four regular season events remaining (including this one). Barnes notably got a job stacking shelves at Publix during the pandemic-induced break from golf.

“I tell everybody the same thing,” said Barnes. “I know that I’d rather be doing this for a living. Nothing against those guys at Publix, I met some great guys and some good people, but waking up at 3 a.m. every morning and putting groceries on the shelves is not what I want to be doing for a living. I love this game and its given me a lot.”

Moore and Barnes hold a one-stroke advantage over Jared Wolfe, who is looking to lock up his own PGA TOUR card after two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. With a win tomorrow, Wolfe would earn immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR. Wolfe is a distant relative of Abraham Lincoln, the most famous person from the Springfield, Illinois, area.

Third-round tee times will run from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Panther Creek Country Club.