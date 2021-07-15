Three tied for the lead in suspended first round at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – T.J. Vogel, Charlie Wi and John VanDerLaan fired 7-under 64s in the morning wave to lead during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. The round was suspended at 3:29 p.m. with the full afternoon wave yet to finish before later being called for the remainder of the day.

Competing in the third tee time of the day, Vogel birdied his first four holes (Nos. 10-13) and added a late eagle at the par-5 sixth to post the clubhouse lead.

“I had a 3-wood in and I honestly didn’t think I could get there,” reflected Vogel on the eagle. “I was trying to play it up the left side and pitch it across the green and I hit this high block and the wind just took it. I told my caddie that it was short and then it bounced over the bunker to like six feet.”

Entering the week 86th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, the eighth-year pro, referenced a new positive mentality as the key to his strong start at a key point in the schedule with just four events left in the regular season.

“I feel like my swing is good,” said Vogel. “For me, it’s always been between the ears…You kind of have to trick your mind and tell yourself it’s just going to be fine. Even though I’m not exactly where I want to be right now, you have to convince yourself otherwise.”

Two groups behind Vogel, 49-year-old Charlie Wi enjoyed his lowest round since the second round of the 2017 Barbasol Championship (also a 64). Wi began his round with five straight pars but birdied nine of his final 13 holes – offset by two bogeys – to reach 7-under.

Wi has struggled in eight starts thus far this year while failing to break 70 in his first 15 tournament rounds of the season. But his last tournament round, the second round of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics last month, he fired a 67 despite an eventual missed cut.

“I took a couple of years off and I thought coming back it was going to be a lot easier than it’s been,” said Wi. “In Wichita I shot a 76 on the first day and I thought about withdrawing. But I told myself that the only way to bust out of a slump is to post good rounds in tournaments. So I hung in there and played a good round and I think it is kind of carrying over.”

Wi is preparing to compete on PGA TOUR Champions next season after his 50th birthday in January.

In contrast to the other two leaders, John VanDerLaan is a 25-year-old in the midst of his rookie season. The Connecticut native has posted two top-10s this season and has a top career finish of T6 at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship.

“It was definitely nice having an off week a couple of weeks ago and we know there are only four events left before Finals,” said VanDerLaan during his 38th start of the extended season. “It’s kind of the end of the line but you have to play some good golf and you never know what could happen. I’ll try to sneak into that 25.”

VanDerLaan entered the week 65th in the points standings with the top 75 following the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna reaching the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals to close the year.

“At this week I feel like I’m in a pretty solid spot where just a few solid weeks and I won’t have to worry about getting into the Finals,” noted the Florida Southern alum. “I have a little bit of a buffer there, but I just want to go play golf and the rest will take care of itself.”

The first round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. CT on Friday at Panther Creek Country Club with the second round to follow.