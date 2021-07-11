46-year-old Tag Ridings sinks clutch putts, wins playoff at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Night after night, 46-year-old Tag Ridings tinkered with his clubs, moving lead tape, adjusting lofts. Ridings outfitted his home garage with practically every machine one would find on the Korn Ferry Tour’s traveling equipment trucks. The last six months, Ridings even traveled with an extra suitcase of tools.

A desire to win not for himself, but for his wife and children spawned an addiction several players on Tour tease him about. Ridings joked his nickname was probably “Lead Tape.”

All the tinkering paid off at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, as Ridings emerged from a chaotic final round and a three-man playoff with his second victory in what was the 477th start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. Ridings’ only other victory came at the 2002 WNB Golf Classic, formerly a Korn Ferry Tour event in Midland, Texas. He won it in a sudden-death playoff, holing a 138-yard wedge shot for eagle to defeat Mark Hensby.

There were 6,895 days between his first victory and his win Sunday evening.

Ridings met his future wife, Brenda, six months after the win in 2002; she caddied for him this week. As the two soaked in the victory, Brenda pulled out her phone and made a video call. She handed the phone to Ridings, who relayed with incredible joy their dad won a golf tournament.

“Staying up late, gluing clubs, all that, just because I can’t sleep because I want to do something so bad to make them understand I can support them doing this,” said Ridings, who has a 14-year-old son and daughters who are 12 and 8. “I’ve stayed awake at night hoping to win a tournament while my kids were alive.”

Ridings entered the final round two strokes behind his Sunday playing partners, 54-hole co-leaders Tyson Alexander and Taylor Moore. Once one of the longest players on the PGA TOUR, Ridings bombed drive after drive past his younger counterparts, setting up approaches inside of 10 feet and generating a string of four consecutive birdies from Nos. 3-6 which gave him the outright lead.

A pair of birdie putts inside eight feet fell at the par-4 third and fourth, then Ridings two-putted for birdie at the par-5 fifth, and knocked another approach inside of six feet for a birdie at the par-4 sixth. Although a three-putt bogey from just off the green at the par-3 eighth dropped him back into a tie for first, he bounced back with a birdie at the par-4 11th.

Following a bogey at the par-3 14th, Ridings made a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th and moved into a five-way tie atop the leaderboard. For a matter of moments. In the group ahead, Kevin Yu, a 22-year-old making his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start as a member of the inaugural PGA TOUR University class, birdied the par-3 16th and took the outright lead at 17-under par.

Ahead of them, 39-year-old Englishman David Skinns carded the round of the day, a 7-under 65, and posted a 16-under 272 for the clubhouse lead. Yu missed the fairway at the par-4 18th, TPC Colorado’s toughest hole this week, and missed a 7-footer for par which dropped him into a tie with Skinns.

Ridings missed the fairway at the 18th, too. After he blasted out of the thick rough, Ridings threw a wedge just inside of 10 feet. He buried the par putt, signed for a 4-under 68, and headed to No. 16 with Skinns and Yu for a sudden-death playoff.

Skinns drained a 33-footer for birdie, leaving Ridings with a 13-footer to extend the playoff. Just like the 18th, Ridings buried it.

“There’s no way I make that putt on the first hole of the playoff if David (Skinns) hadn’t already made his,” Ridings said. “I’d been lagging it up there all day on those curving putts and not getting them to the hole. I had that putt in regulation and left it a foot and a half short, and had to work to make it. I just had an opportunity to hit one firm and in the back of the cup. That really helped make that putt. I can’t wait to see the replay. I think I was like a shark – my eyes were closed when I went in.”

The two headed back to the 16th tee for another attempt. Skinns missed the green and had a 15-footer from the fringe for par. Ridings lagged a putt inside of three feet and all but assured himself of a par. Skinns’ putt violently lipped out and effectively handed the victory to Ridings.

“I didn’t watch. I didn’t watch. I just saw his face afterwards and realized it didn’t go in,” Ridings said. “I thought it was going in, and I looked away.”

The victory moves Ridings from 138th to 69th in the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings, putting him firmly on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals bubble. It also marked Ridings’ first top-five finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since a T3 at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

“I haven’t had anything bigger than that in a long time,” Ridings said. “I’ve had some chances on tour, but this one felt bigger than those, just with all the timing and the way my last couple of seasons have gone so slowly, methodically, and not really getting much done. This was huge. Besides that, I wasn’t going to get in (Korn Ferry Tour Finals) if I didn’t win. I’m not even sure that guarantees me.

“Coming back from such a huge hole and the way my game was playing… I can’t say it was completely gone, because at every tournament I’d hit good golf shots. I didn’t go on a huge missed cut streak, but I was finishing 70th every time I made the cut. You don’t make money doing that. It’s just been a stretch of trying to stay in there, pay the house bills, and keep going.

“There’ve been some options creeping into my mind for the last year. But I pushed them away, and here we are. I can push them away a lot farther now.”