Cameron Young leads in rain-shortened first round at AdventHealth Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cameron Young tallied seven birdies and an eagle – countered by a lone bogey – to post a first-round 8-under 64 at the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Missouri. Young led three players by two as heavy rain suspended play for the remainder of the day at 3:44 p.m. at Blue Hills Country Club.

“I think I’ve played some good golf [lately] and just haven’t gotten rewarded for it,” said Young, who had missed five of his last six cuts entering the week. “I’ve missed some cuts by one or two. I just haven’t given myself the chances. So it’s nice to start off with a nice round and know that I’m going to start off tomorrow up there around the lead.”

Starting at the 10th hole, Young made an eagle at the par-5 13th en route to a 3-under first nine before tacking on five more birdies on the front nine to reach 8-under.

Young is the only player during the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season to earn Special Temporary Membership. After entering the season with zero status, Young Monday qualified into the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna last July and proceeded to go on a four-tournament stretch that changed his career. He finished T11 that week and earned finishes of T14-T6-T2 over the next three weeks to earn Special Temporary Membership last fall. Young joins Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley (both in 2019) as the only three players to earn Special Temporary Membership over the past two seasons.

“Sometimes it’s easier to play well when you have to,” said Young. “Not so much thinking you have to birdie the last hole but more knowing on the first tee on Thursday that I have to put together four good rounds. There are times to make mistakes, but there is not time to kick yourself out of it mentally or to make too many mistakes.”

Young has struggled since his miracle run, missing eight of 12 cuts and all but one in 2021. The Wake Forest alumnus entered the week 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings with 11 events left in the regular season.

“Obviously I’m not one of those guys who is up in The 25, and frankly I’m not that close, but I know with some good finishes it can happen fast,” said Young. “I’ve got plenty of events left and I know if I have some good finishes, I can have some good weekends. That’s the goal.”

Meanwhile three players are tied at 6-under and two strokes back. Korn Ferry Tour members David Kocher and Stuart Macdonald joined the PGA TOUR’s Kevin Chappell at 6-under 66.

The first round will resume with groups in position at 7 a.m.