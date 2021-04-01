  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Andrew Novak rides hot putter to first-round lead at Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin

  • Novak fired a 62 on Thursday to jump out to a four-stroke lead. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)Novak fired a 62 on Thursday to jump out to a four-stroke lead. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)