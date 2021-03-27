Max McGreevy grinds through slow start, maintains lead at Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Max McGreevy carded a 3-under 69 Saturday and is the solo leader for the third straight day at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. The University of Oklahoma alumnus will play in Sunday’s final group for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour as he looks to become the first wire-to-wire winner since Kramer Hickok won the 2018 DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.

Leading by two at the start of the third round, McGreevy’s streak of 34 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on No. 1. The rest of his scorecard included five birdies and one more bogey as he posted a 15-under total and held on to a one-stroke lead over Zecheng Dou and Stuart Macdonald.

“I struggled a little bit at the start. The first six or seven holes are probably the easiest holes out there,” McGreevy said, noting he played the first five holes at even par before closing the front nine with three birdies and a par. “I stole (a birdie) over there on No. 9. Just hit a little cut 7-iron up against the wind. I was trying to aim about 15-20 feet right… maybe pulled it a smidge, but luckily it was the right club. It landed nice and just gave myself a four-footer there for birdie.

“When we got on the back nine today, (my caddie) was like, ‘We’re just a blank slate,’” McGreevy continued. “I don’t know where we were at in the tournament, but I was back to level with everybody else. People can creep up on you. I’m not going to pay attention to that.”

Before this week, McGreevy’s best position through 54 holes was T4 at the 2020 Panama Championship. When he won the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, he started Sunday in the fourth-to-last group and erased a five-shot deficit with a final-round 63.

“There are a lot of birdies out here and people will be making birdies early,” McGreevy said. “I just have to settle down and keep my composure throughout the entire round like I did (at Price Cutter), and just continue to give myself opportunities and, hopefully, have quite a few fall tomorrow.”

McGreevy also drew on the confidence he gained from his victory and trio of top-10 finishes this season as the field pulled even with him throughout Saturday’s round.

“I was thinking about that a lot on the back nine today,” McGreevy said. “I saw some of the names on the leaderboard. There are a lot of good players. I think people should be nervous of me being up there. I won last year. I proved myself. I’ve proved myself a lot out here. I think I’ve done that enough to just be confident enough to go out there and not be afraid if someone gets off to an early start, because I’m going to rear right back and I’m going to be there at the end tomorrow to hoist the trophy, hopefully.”

Zecheng Dou, a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and the 2016 Order of Merit winner on PGA TOUR China, shot a 6-under 66 highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 sixth. At 14-under par for the tournament, Dou earned a Sunday tee time with McGreevy and Stuart Macdonald, who reached 14-under par with rounds of 66-68-68 in his first start of 2021.

Macdonald’s last two starts of 2020 were missed cuts at this tournament and the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, and he was an alternate in the first two events of this calendar year.

Final-round tee times will run from 7:43 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with all threesomes going off the first tee.