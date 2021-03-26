Max McGreevy adds to lead at Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Roughly 24 hours after Max McGreevy snagged the second 18-hole lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career, he put another stroke between himself and the field and secured his first 36-hole lead Friday at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

McGreevy followed up Thursday morning’s 7-under 65 with a 5-under 67 Friday evening. The Edmond, Oklahoma native carded five birdies and turned in one of the second round’s four bogey-free scorecards.

The 25-year-old hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, with one of his misses being a shot onto the fringe of the par-5 18th. McGreevy is tied for the overall lead in fairways hit (25 of 28) and greens in regulation (31 of 36).

“Same as yesterday, kind of stress-free,” McGreevy said. “Hit a couple errant shots on my first hole, made about an eight-footer for par, and that’s the only time I even thought about making a bogey all day long. Honestly, I played really good. I left a lot out there. I thought I made my putt on No. 9, on the last hole. Missed a couple other opportunities on my back nine today. It felt really good, just like it did yesterday, and hopefully it’ll feel that way this weekend, too.”

After McGreevy missed the cut by a shot at last month’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, the first Korn Ferry Tour event of the calendar year, he sought out putting advice from his father, Brian, the 1999 Oklahoma State Amateur champion. The two worked on positioning over the ball at address, as well as shoulder alignment.

The changes certainly clicked for McGreevy, a cross-handed putter, as he is a combined 25-under par his last four rounds.

“I would say he’s my coach for the most part,” McGreevy said. “I have a couple other people that look at my swing, but I would say day in and day out my dad is my coach close to about every single day. He knows the short game really well and I’ve always gone to him if I have any problems with that. His little tip is helping out.”

The highest McGreevy previously stood after 36 holes of play on the Korn Ferry Tour was T2 at two events in 2020 – the Panama Championship and TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. His only other top-five standing after the second round was a T3 at last July’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, where he eventually picked up his first and only career victory on Tour.

McGreevy is ready for the weekend at a course he loves. He’s also hoping to get another unexpected lift over the next couple days.

“My second-grade teacher came out and watched me today,” McGreevy said. “She’s from Edmond, Oklahoma. I never knew she was living here. I was at Catholic school; she gave me my first communion. Pretty crazy. She said she moved here about six or seven years ago. We made eye contact as I was walking off the green (of No. 10). I was like, ‘I know this lady. I don’t know why.’ She just kind of looked me in the face and goes, ‘Mrs. Holmes.’ Memories started flooding back.

“It made me want to play even better. Hopefully I’ll be able to see her this weekend, too. That’s exciting and put a big smile on my face.”

McGreevy was one of 11 players who carded a 65, the third-lowest score Friday. Greg Yates fired the round of the day, posting an 8-under 64 and tying the second-lowest score of his career to move into T2 position.

Third-round tee times will run from 7:59 a.m. to 12:42 p.m. Saturday, with all threesomes going off the first tee.