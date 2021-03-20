  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Roberto Diaz claims 54-hole lead at Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

  • Diaz fired a 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead on Peter Uihlein. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)Diaz fired a 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead on Peter Uihlein. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)