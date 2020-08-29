Sigg leads by one at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

NEWBURGH, Indiana – Former University of Georgia standout Greyson Sigg enters the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship looking for his first win of his Tour career. With a strong history of going low on his side, the 25-year-old seems poised to have a life-changing Sunday at host Victoria National Golf Club, putting him on a path to be the next in a long line of Bulldogs to have success in the pro ranks.

Sigg opened his week in Evansville with rounds of 65-69—134 (10-under) to grab a share of the 36-hole lead after having to finish his second round on Saturday morning thanks to heavy Friday rains delivered by Hurricane Laura.

Playing in the day’s final grouping, Sigg birdied two of his opening nine holes to reach 12-under for the week before turning on the jets on the back nine.

A second shot to 6 feet on the par-5 10th set up an eagle to reach 14-under, while a solid pitch on the drive-able par-4 12th pushed him further into the red at 15-under par.

Sigg laid up on the par-5 15th and made birdie to reach 16-under, then tackled the daunting par-3 16th with a 15-footer to hit 17-under for the week, and at the time, three shots clear of the field.

At the last, however, a pulled tee shot well left of the fairway gave way to a closing bogey and a third-round 66, good for a 16-under 200 total and a one-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the $1 million event.

“I've been hitting it really well, giving myself a lot of opportunities and, you know, just kind of staying patient. And I was able to make a couple putts today, too, which is nice,” said Sigg. “Hopefully that putter stays hot for tomorrow.”

Sigg won four times during his college career, with his last victory coming at the 2017 Linger Longer Invitational, where he defeated the likes of current Korn Ferry Tour standouts Davis Riley (T8) and Lee Hodges (T10).

After finishing at UGA, he spent 2017-19 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. Sigg posted 11 top-10 finishes in 36 starts, including a career-best solo-third-place effort at the 2019 GolfBC Championship – one of two top-five finishes during a year in which he finished ninth on the Order of Merit. The GolfBC Championship featured a final-round 59 from Sigg, marking the second in Tour history.

Earlier this summer, Sigg admitted in an interview that he would get comfortable at 3- or 4-under par in a college event, but once he turned pro, realized he needed to keep pushing when in that situation. A 59 certainly confirmed his ability to do so.

“It just proved to me that I can go take it deep and make a lot of birdies when I have to,” said Sigg after his round. “You know, kind of what you were saying, you've got to continue to grind, continue to try to make birdies out here because you know the guy behind you is going to be doing the same.”

The University of Georgia golf program under Coach Chris Haack has been a veritable pathway to pro success for over two decades, and Sigg is hoping to fall in the line with the impressive (and supportive) brethren who came before him.

A win on Sunday will place him in the footsteps of recent Bulldogs to have great success on the PGA TOUR with names like Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Hudson Swafford, Chris Kirk and Keith Mitchell winning on golf’s biggest stage since leaving Athens.

“You've got to play for your spot there whereas a lot of schools, the coaches will kind of give you a spot no matter what just based off of how you've been playing,” said Sigg. “It teaches you to just keep grinding and stay patient and just keep shooting good scores. The guys above me have been great. Any type of advice I've asked for, they've given it to me. It's always good to be a Dawg.”

Dan McCarthy is alone in second place, one back of Sigg after rounds of 69-67-65—201 (15-under). The 35-year-old has played his last 29 holes bogey-free at Victoria National, with birdies on 16 and 18 allowing him to move into solo-second on Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy, who played his college golf at Le Moyne College, is in his fourth full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, entering the week at No. 31 on the points list thanks to a T2 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open two weeks ago.

In 2019, McCarthy picked up the lone win of his Tour career, posting 16-under at the Savannah Golf Championship to beat current PGA TOUR standout Scottie Scheffler by one shot. Scheffler is one week removed from posting a 59 at THE NORTHERN TRUST and is in the running for the TOUR’s Rookie of the Year award.

Five exemptions into the 2020 U.S. Open are available to the top-five players (not otherwise exempt) in a points list specific to the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The top-10 players on the Korn Ferry Tour’s overall point standings following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will also earn entry into the PGA TOUR’s additional events (also known as opposite-field events) during the 2020-21 season.