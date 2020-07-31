Alexander takes second-round lead at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

OMAHA, Nebraska – Tyson Alexander used a 6-under 65 on Friday to claim the 36-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at 8-under 134. Greyson Sigg and Cameron Young sit one stroke off the lead at 7-under 135 after two rounds at The Club at Indian Creek.



After beginning the second round with three consecutive pars, Alexander caught fire on his front nine, carding five consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-8 to reach 7-under for the week. The 32-year-old tallied two birdies against one bogey on his back nine to finish at 8-under 134 after 36 holes.



“I made long putts on Nos. 5 and 6 that kind of got me going,” Alexander said after Friday’s round. “I picked on the par-5s and just kind of scored pretty well today.”



Alexander is making his 13th start of the season this week. In his previous 12 starts, the University of Florida product has made only three cuts and missed the cut in his first seven starts of the season. Earlier this month, he earned a season-best, solo-ninth finish at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.



“It feels good to be in contention,” he said. “I definitely haven’t played very well this year, but I think that it’s right there, it’s close. I’m just happy to kind of get back in the mix.”



After missing the cut at both the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons and TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, Alexander took a week off to try and find his swing.



“I got a lesson last week from Todd Anderson,” he said. “I was just kind of fed up with where I was. I wasn’t playing well, and I needed a change. I was kind of stale and I needed a new direction. My grip was out of whack a little bit. Nothing too crazy, just fundamentals and getting back to basics.”



Sigg, who held a share of the first-round lead, sits T2 at 7-under 135. The 25-year-old carded two bogeys against one bogey on his first 12 holes on Friday. On the par-5 fourth, his 13th hole of the day, Sigg tallied his second birdie of the round. He added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to move into second at 7-under 135.



“I hit it pretty good yesterday too and I kind of hit it okay today and had some putts go in, which has been huge,” Sigg said. “I made a couple of really nice ones today too. It’s just a grind out there, there’s not a lot of easy holes.”



Young, who is making his Korn Ferry Tour debut this week, followed an opening-round 67 with a 3-under 68 on Friday. The 23-year-old carded five birdies against two bogeys during the second round.



Earlier this week, Young earned a spot in the field through Monday qualifying. Prior to turning professional, he attended Wake Forest University alongside Will Zalatoris who is currently ranked second in The 25.



“I know him very well; I had two-and-a-half years of school with him,” Young said of his time at Wake Forest with Zalatoris. “I know he’s been playing some great golf, so I’m trying to join him out here at some point.”



Michael Miller, Rico Hoey, Ryan Ruffels, Nicholas Thompson, David Lipsky, Nick Voke and Hayden Shieh sit two strokes off the lead at 6-under 136.



Third-round tee times will run from approximately 7:34 – 9:35 am with players teeing off Nos. 1 and 10.