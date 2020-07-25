Brandon Wu claims third-round lead at Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Brandon Wu carded a bogey-free, 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at 18-under 198. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Daniel Sutton and Michael Arnaud sit T2 at 15-under 201.



Wu began the third round in calming fashion with pars on his opening four holes. He carded his only birdie of the front nine at the par-4 fifth to reach 15-under for the week. On the back nine, Wu tallied birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 18 to reach 18-under for the tournament, three shots clear of the field.



“Today felt good, I was a little less sharp off the tee as I was the other days,” Wu said. “I hit 17 greens today which made things pretty stress-free which was good. I just came out and tried to focus on what I was doing.”



Wu is making his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season and third of his career. Since turning professional, the former Stanford University standout has made five starts on the PGA TOUR.



Last December, Wu finished T61 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage to earn conditional status for the season. Now, the 23-year-old has his sights set on his first Korn Ferry Tour title.



“Almost in a weird sense, I think everyone’s a little hungrier out here,” Wu said of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. “You have all these different people playing on this Tour whether it’s their first year or they’ve been out here for a bit. Everyone’s competing pretty hard and trying to make it to the PGA TOUR so, it’s exciting to see.”



Rodríguez, Sutton and Arnaud sit three strokes off the pace at 15-under 201. Sutton, who earned a spot in the field this week after Monday qualifying, is making his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event this week. Despite the lack of experience, the Englishman has put himself in contention through 54 holes.



“I came out this week just to have fun,” Sutton said. “I play my best golf when I’m out there just enjoying it. I know I can compete, and I know I can win this. I’m happy where I am, and I wouldn’t say that I’ve exceeded expectations because I know I can win.”



Sitting four strokes off the lead at 14-under 202 is Davis Riley. The University of Alabama product charged up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65 on Saturday, good for the low round of the day.



Riley earned his second win of the season at last week’s TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. Earlier this season, he earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Panamá Championship. With a victory tomorrow, Riley would become the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.



Final-round tee times will run from approximately 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. with players teeing off Nos. 1 and 10.