Lipsky ties course record to take 54-hole lead at TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – David Lipsky carded 10 birdies and an eagle – offset by two bogeys – for a 10-under 62 on moving day to take a one-stroke lead over Paul Barjon at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. The 62 matched Fred Couples’ competitive course record set at the 2011 AT&T Championship.



“This is the first time I’ve ever shot double digits [under par], so that’s why I really wanted that birdie on the last,” laughed Lipsky. “I’ve shot 63 a few times, but never a 62 on a par-72 course [in competition]. When I made that 12-footer on No. 17, it started creeping into my mind.”



The 31-year-old birdied his first two holes and added three more at the sixth, eighth and ninth to turn in 5-under 31. He tacked on three more on Nos. 10-12 before losing momentum with back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14. He immediately rebounded with an eagle at the par-5 15th and birdied the final two holes to reach 10-under. On his final hole he found the fairway bunker and was 200 yards short of the pin but hit a 6-iron to three feet and sunk the birdie putt.



“It was honestly a perfect number and a great lie in the bunker,” said Lipsky. “I don’t really like left pins because I work the ball left-to-right, but I wanted to get to double digits. I knew I had to take an aggressive line coming in.”



Lipsky, a Northwestern alum, made waves last year after finishing T10 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. He made three more cuts in four more starts on the PGA TOUR during the 2018-19 season to end inside the top-200 in the FedExCup standings and earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. Entering the week, Lipsky had made just three of seven cuts this season, but took advantage with two top-20 finishes, including a T17 position at last week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.



“It’s a great opportunity [to play on this Tour],” said Lipsky. “I’ve played overseas since 2012 and I’ve wanted to make my way back and play full time in the United States. Having status out here, even as limited as it was, to give myself a few starts to play well was important. Having a chance to play my way into the reshuffle and play your way into a PGA TOUR card, that’s what it’s all about.”



Lipsky has won twice on the European Tour and twice on the Asian Tour during his professional career. He played a partial season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013 but made only half of his cuts and failed to register a top-30 finish.



“A lot of it is trusting what I am doing; doubt is the killer,” said Lipsky. “I’ve had doubts. But I feel like I’m on the right track right now with my swing and all parts of my game. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”



At 19-under, Lipsky will take a one-stroke lead into the final round over Paul Barjon, who lives three hours north in Fort Worth and attended Texas Christian University.



Barjon suffered a heartbreaking loss in a playoff at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova in February. He entered the par-5 18th hole on Sunday tied for the lead and hit the green in two, setting himself up for a two-putt birdie to win the tournament. A three-putt from 70 feet left him in a playoff, and he hit the ball in the water on the first playoff hole. The tournament ended up being the final event before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a three-month shutdown.



Sunday’s final round will run from 7:30-9:31 a.m. off of the first and 10th tees at TPC San Antonio.