  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Lipsky ties course record to take 54-hole lead at TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

  • Lipsky fired a 62 on Saturday to match the course record and take the lead in San Antonio. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Lipsky fired a 62 on Saturday to match the course record and take the lead in San Antonio. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)