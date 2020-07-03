Zalatoris claims 54-hole lead at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colorado – For the fourth week in a row, Will Zalatoris will start the final round in position to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title. He carded a third-round 70 on Friday at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes and is 12-under through 54 holes, one shot ahead of Taylor Pendrith and Erik Barnes.



Zalatoris has had at least a share of the lead after all three rounds this week, and he has been among the top 12 at the end of all 15 rounds since the season restarted. He will play in the last group in the final round for the third time, and Saturday will mark his second time starting the final round atop the leaderboard.



“I think every time you get into it; you get more comfortable,” Zalatoris said of being in contention. “Like I said yesterday, every week I feel like my game is trending. This week, I feel like it’s the best out of the four weeks.”



His final-round score has improved each of the last three weeks. When he led by one through three rounds at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, Zalatoris closed with a 1-over 71, his only round over par during the Return to Golf.



Since then, he shot a final-round 68 and finished T3 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, and last week he shot a Sunday 66 but fell one shot shy of making it a four-man playoff at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.



“You just keep going about your business and when it’s your time, it’s your time,” said Zalatoris, who has ascended to No. 4 in The 25. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve really tried to slow everything down. When you’ve played three weeks in a row and have been in contention every week, you just feel more comfortable and build into that rhythm.”



Joining Zalatoris in Saturday’s final threesome will be Pendrith, who earned Korn Ferry Tour status this season after winning twice on Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2019. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native carded a bogey-free 67 on Friday and is in contention for the second time this season. At the Panama Championship, he led after opening with rounds of 63-68, but finished T24 after weekend rounds of 73-73.



During the Tour’s hiatus, Pendrith got engaged to his fiancée, Meg Beirnes, who is a nurse that has been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Barnes also carded a bogey-free 67 Friday, aided by five straight birdies on Nos. 5-9, and is tied for second at 11-under. This is Barnes’ second start since the season restarted and he’s coming off a season-best T13 finish at last week’s Utah Championship.



During the hiatus, Barnes picked up a job at his local Publix in Florida and primarily worked the 4 a.m. – 1 p.m. shift. With a 9:01 a.m. tee time Saturday, his final-round shift will end a little later than he’s used to, but a win would certainly make his early mornings at Publix pay off.



“Waking up at 3:00 a.m. every day is not a whole lot of fun. It makes the wake up calls out here not that early,” Barnes said. “It’s great to be back out here and I’m just happy to be playing.”



Justin Hueber matched the tournament’s lowest score, an 8-under 64, and improved from T57 to T5. He’s tied with Brad Hopfinger at 9-under, while Callum Tarren is alone in fourth at 10-under.



Final-round tee times will run from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 9:01 a.m. MT with players teeing off Nos. 1 and 10.