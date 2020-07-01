Seven players tied for lead at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colorado – Seven players claim a share of the lead after the first round of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 5-under 67. The tie is the largest 18-hole co-lead of the Korn Ferry Tour season and just one off the all-time record, last accomplished in 2012.



Pacing the field is recent leaderboard mainstay Will Zalatoris—who has finished inside the top six in all three events in the Tour’s Return to Golf—and Paul Peterson, who celebrated his 32nd birthday Wednesday. Joining them are Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, J.T. Griffin, Ben Kohles and Stephen Franken.



Peterson was 7-under through his first 11 holes before bogeys at Nos. 14 and 17. But it was enough to continue a solid stretch for the St. Simons Island, Georgia, resident, who has finished inside the top 20 each of the last two weeks after first gaining entry via open qualifier to The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.



“I hit my irons really close on the front nine. I had some good numbers in all day, but I didn’t hit it outside of 10 feet too often on the front and was able to convert some,” Peterson said. “I felt like I hit some really good shots coming in, but No. 17 is a tough one today into the wind. Fourteen, I think, is going to be a tough one for guys. I felt like I played pretty solid all day.



“It was a good birthday present for myself, so I just wanted to go out there and have fun on my birthday.”



Meanwhile it was business as usual for Zalatoris, who has shot 68 or better in 12 of his 13 rounds since play resumed. The Wake Forest product, who is No. 4 in The 25, went bogey-free on the day and eagled the par-5 fifth before adding three birdies in a four-hole stretch at Nos. 12 through 15.



It was a strong start after a bitter finish last week at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, where the 23-year-old saw a putt lip out at the last that would have put him into a playoff.



“I watched it probably 20 or 30 times just hoping it would actually lip in, but that’s golf,” he said. “It’s kind of motivating because I’ve said it a bunch, and I’m not trying to be arrogant, but I know I’m going to win one eventually. I’ve just got to keep putting myself in position, and so far since the restart, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that.”



Riley, who is No. 2 in The 25, also opened with a bogey-free round. The Alabama product, who won the Panama Championship earlier this season, started on the back nine with birdies at Nos. 10 and 12 before adding two more at Nos. 15 and 16. He closed with one more birdie on the front at the par-5 fifth.



“It was pretty stress free; I just kept the ball in front of me and kept it in play,” he said. “Lots of fairways and greens, so that was kind of the key today, simple. Made a few putts here and there. It was a nice day.”



Hodges—a fellow Alabama alum—is also in contention again after finishing 13th here a year ago, while Franken, a rookie out of North Carolina State University, carded one of the best rounds of his young career. The 23-year-old has made four cuts in eight starts with a season-best finish of T36 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA.



The 33-year-old Griffin rounds out the list of first-round co-leaders. The former Georgia Tech standout carded three top-10 finishes in four starts prior to the hiatus but has finished no better than T62 since the Return to Golf.



“I gave some online lessons (during the break) and it was good to get some rent paid, but I don’t know if looking at golf swings is a great idea if you want to play professionally,” he said, laughing. “It got me thinking about my own swing a little more. It was really fun to talk to some people and try to help them as much as I can. But I hope I don’t have to do that in the long run.”