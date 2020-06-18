India, Coletta share 36-hole lead at King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida – Taking advantage of favorable scoring conditions on Thursday, Vince India and Brett Coletta continued their strong play and co-lead The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village for the second consecutive day, each following up opening rounds of 63 with a 66 to reach 15-under.

“It’s always really hard to follow up a good round with another one,” said India, who played his first 35 holes of the event bogey-free. “I just tried to give myself as many opportunities as I could and let my putter do the work.”

Beginning his day on the back nine, the Deerfield, Illinois, native made birdie on his second hole of the day and added three more on holes 15, 16 and 18 before making the turn.

“I think the key to this place is not being short-sided or scrambling for pars,” said the University of Iowa alum and 2011 Big Ten Player of the Year. “You’re going to make four or five or six birdies a round, it’s just the nature of the golf course.”

India finished his round with seven circles on his card and heads into the third round of a Korn Ferry Tour event with a lead/co-lead after 36 holes for the second time of his career.

“I’m thinking my way around the golf course pretty well and staying pretty calm and in the present, which is awesome and something I struggled with historically,” said India. “I’m just taking care of business.”

India managed his first top-10 since the 2019 WinCo Foods Portland Open last week at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, finishing T10 due in part to a third-round 65.

The work has paid off thus far for the 31-year-old, who will be paired with 23-year-old Brett Coletta on Friday.

“It always feels good to be in contention,” said Coletta, a Melbourne, Australia, native. “That’s what you play for and what you come here to do. I’m stoked to be back in contention for sure.”

While Coletta fell behind the leaders early in the day, making the turn at 1-under, five birdies in his final seven holes propelled him into the first 36-hole lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

“I wasn’t mad about my front nine at all,” said Coletta, who finished the 2019 season in 27th place on the points list, just two spots outside earning a PGA TOUR card. “I’m not faulting the start; it was just a little bit slower…I’m very happy with how I’m playing.”

Mickey DeMorat, Justin Lower and Dawson Armstrong each enter the third round one stroke off the lead while Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris, Wes Roach and Callum Tarren are two strokes back.

Friday’s third round will run from 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m. off of the first and 10th tees.