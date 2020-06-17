Coletta, India share first-round lead at King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida – Brett Coletta and Vince India carded matching 9-under 63s Wednesday at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village to take a first-round co-lead by two strokes over seven others.

Playing in the first grouping on the back nine, Coletta began the day with birdies on three of his first four holes before carding an eagle at the par-5 18th when his approach shot hit the flagstick and settled 10 feet from the hole. After making the turn, he added four more birdies in a five-hole stretch on Nos. 3 through 7—jumpstarted by a 20-foot putt at the third—to establish a new career low round.

“It is nice to be the first group out, good pace of play out there for us,” he said. “I got off to a real hot start and that followed through the whole round, really. There were not too many variables out there.”

India would go on to match Coletta in the afternoon with birdies on each of his final two holes, as he stuck his approach shot on No. 17 inside a foot before chipping to a foot once more at the last. They were part of a torrid stretch that saw him birdie five out of his final seven holes en route to a back-nine 31.

The pair enters Thursday’s second round two shots clear of Justin Lower, Tom Whitney, Zach Wright, Ryan McCormick, Will Zalatoris, Jared Wolfe and Taylor Pendrith.

“I did a good job of just staying patient out there, hitting the fairways, hitting the greens and giving myself opportunities for birdies, and saw a couple putts go in, which was nice today,” India said. “I was pretty committed to my targets and just played one shot at a time, which was really hard for me to do at some points this year. But we did it today.”

Coletta, who turned 24 years old earlier this month, is still looking to advance to the weekend for the first time in the 2020 campaign. The Melbourne, Australia, native has three missed cuts and a withdrawal in four starts this season. A year ago, he carded three top-five finishes, including a solo-second at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, but 13 missed cuts in 22 starts left him at No. 27 on The 25 and on the outside of his first PGA TOUR card.

He believes the Korn Ferry Tour’s three-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately helped his game. Even though he went two months without playing a round due to Australia’s mandatory quarantine, the mental rest allowed him a much-needed reset before play resumed last week at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

“Just therapeutic, really. I wasn’t playing well earlier this year and I needed some time with my coach, needed some time just to take a step back and say, ‘Look, it’s a long season,’” Coletta said. “I was just getting impatient, really, and I think we all do, to some degree.”

“When the results weren’t there in the first few events you start to panic a little bit, you start crunching the numbers and points and money comes into it, so (the layoff) was good for me,” he continued. “Coming back the first week obviously wasn’t for me, I was pretty rusty. (But I) turned it around pretty quick. I’m pretty happy with myself.”

India, meanwhile, arrived in St. Augustine fresh off a tie for 10th last week at the Korn Ferry Challenge after making the cut on the number.

“It was nice to play a golf course that I’ve seen a few times and felt mildly comfortable on,” he said. “I kind of rolled over some feelings from last week and obviously a little bit of confidence too, so it felt good to get out there and back it up today.”

The Chicago resident, like his fellow co-leader, believed the time away from the sport was good for him. It reminded him of his college days at the University of Iowa, where he was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2011.

“It was awesome. I love time off,” he said. “That’s why I told everyone I thought the quarantine was awesome for me, and I actually needed it. I’ve always looked forward to our wintertime in Iowa when we would shut it down, work out and have time to decompress and get away from golf.