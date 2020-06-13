  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Zalatoris stands alone atop crowded leaderboard at Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

  Zalatoris fired a 65 on Saturday to grab the lead at TPC Sawgrass. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)