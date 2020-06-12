  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Record-tying five players share 36-hole lead at Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

  • Langley fired a 68 to take the clubhouse lead in the morning on Friday. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Langley fired a 68 to take the clubhouse lead in the morning on Friday. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)