Garrigus, Uihlein and Sigg tied for lead in suspended second round at LECOM Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Robert Garrigus was 1-under for the tournament through 22 holes on Friday walking to the par-4 fifth, squarely outside the cutline.



He proceeded to hole out for eagle and play his next 14 holes in 11-under, reaching 12-under for the tournament to claim a share of the lead with Peter Uihlein and Greyson Sigg at the LECOM Suncoast Classic as the second round was suspended due to darkness. His 10-under 62 set a new competitive course record at Lakewood National Golf Club.



“I landed it 114 yards right exactly where I was looking and it just trickled in right in the middle of the hole,” Garrigus said of his shot at the fifth. “It was kind of fun because I told my caddie before, ‘This is a pretty good one to make.’ We ended up making it. It’s a lot of fun to do that and call it almost. It’s something that I’ll always remember.”



In all, Garrigus carded seven birdies and two eagles—all over his last 14 holes—on Friday. This came after the round was delayed for 90 minutes to begin the day (fog) and two additional times due to heavy rain.



“I like the way I’m hitting it, I’ve just got to do it for two more days and try and compete with these kids,” said the 42-year-old. “I’m old, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. It’s tiring out there for nine hours [with the delays]…I’m looking forward to going to sit down in the hotel room right now.”



Garrigus’ two-day total was equaled by Uihlein, who was surprised to see his surname featured prominently on the road leading into Lakewood National.



“I’m from Massachusetts, but I went to high school in Bradenton,” said Uihlein. “The backstory is yes, [there is a relation]. Uihlein had a bunch of brothers come over from Germany back in the day. A bunch of them went to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. One of them stayed in Massachusetts. I’m from the Massachusetts descent. I’ve been told the people here are from Milwaukee, the Schlitz Brewery, all that stuff. I was told the guy owned a bunch of land here. Reality, yes, we’re related from way, way back. But not from my side of the family.”



Uihlein carded nine birdies and a bogey on Friday for a second-round 64 and a 12-under total. The former No. 1 amateur in the world is making his season debut on the Korn Ferry Tour but has competed in eight events on the PGA TOUR since the beginning of the 2019-20 season.



“I’ve missed two cuts on TOUR this year out at Pebble and Torrey but didn’t feel like I played that poorly,” said Uihlein. “It’s just a fine line in this game. I feel like I’ve been trending and feel like I’ve been playing well, I just haven’t really had any results or good rounds. It’s nice to have two good days.”



Sigg was through 13 holes during his second round when the round was suspended due to darkness at 6:16 p.m. He posted a 6-under 30 on the front nine before adding a bogey at the 11th and a birdie at the 13th at dusk. The University of Georgia product went his first 28 holes of the tournament without a bogey before the par-4 11th on Friday.



Joey Garber (finished), Luke Guthrie (through 15 holes), T.J. Vogel (through 13 holes) and Jack Maguire (through 10 holes) sit one stroke off the lead at 11-under.



The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

