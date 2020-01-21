  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Wolfe assumes 54-hole lead at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

  • Jared Wolfe shot a third-round, 7-under 65 at Royal Blue GC to take a one-shot lead over Brandon Harkins. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)Jared Wolfe shot a third-round, 7-under 65 at Royal Blue GC to take a one-shot lead over Brandon Harkins. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)