  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    DeMorat takes 36-hole lead at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

  • Mickey DeMorat made seven birdies in his first nine holes of Round 2 at Royal Blue GC. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)Mickey DeMorat made seven birdies in his first nine holes of Round 2 at Royal Blue GC. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)