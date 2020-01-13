  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Wu takes seven-shot lead midway through The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

  • Northwestern alum Dylan Wu has opened in rounds of 67-66 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Northwestern alum Dylan Wu has opened in rounds of 67-66 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)