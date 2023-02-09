Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatchNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and LPGA that highlights golf’s best strategic decision makers. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The players who best navigate the challenges, will win the Aon Trophy and take home an equal $1million prize.

Leading

AVG To Par

-1.250

AVG To Par

-1.250

Standings

PosPlayerAVG To ParRounds PlayedRound To Go
1
-1.250832
1
-1.250832
3
-1.1822614
4
-1.0832713
5
-1.0773010

Tournament of the Week

WM Phoenix Open

Feb 9 - 12, 2023

No. 17
Par 4
332 Yards

Upcoming Tournaments

The Genesis Invitational

Par 4, 315 Yards

The Honda Classic

Par 5, 556 Yards

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Par 5, 511 Yards

