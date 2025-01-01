Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Video Bundle: Platforms & Channels

Sign up image

What's Included In The Video Bundle?

  • Pre-roll and mid-roll video on PGA TOUR digital and distributed partners
  • Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel/Simulcast.
  • 0:15 video; up to three creative versions allowed

*Speak to your account manager for more information on video specs.


PGA TOUR Video Package / Simulcast & Fast Channels

  • NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
  • PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
  • Fast Channels: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

Universal Video Asset Requirements
Resolution1920 x 1080 (1080p)
Required Length0:15 seconds
File Type.mp4, .mov
Frame RateExactly 29.97 fps
File Size10MB for YouTube; 50MB for all additional bundled platforms
CodecH.264 (MP4) & VP8 (WebM), MOV, AVI
Bitrate15,000 kbps or higher
Audio CodecAAC, MP3, MP4

Platforms & Channels

ESPN+ / Disney / Hulu

  • Supports MP4 or MOV files
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • Max File Weight 250MB

YouTube Video Ad Formats

  • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • VPAID Tags are NOT supported
    NBC / Golf Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • VPAID Tags are NOT supported

    PGA TOUR Video Ad Formats (O&O)

    • Pre-roll, Mid-roll, and TOURCast Pre-Roll
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Allows for 3rd party tracking

    Syndication Video Ad Formats

    • MP4 or VAST 2.0 / VAST 3.0 / VAST 4.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Creatives 30 seconds or shorter are non-skippable.

    FAST Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080 or 1280x720
    • (MPEG-4) .MP4 only
    • 15, 30, or 60 seconds
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods

    USA
    N. Shipley
    USA
    T. Crowe
    USA
    A. Docherty
    SWE
    P. Nyholm
    ARG
    J. Etulain
    USA
    A. Landry
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    USA
    S. Tuten
    USA
    D. Chatfield
    USA
    T. Phillips
    MEX
    A. Ortiz
    CAN
    É. Papineau
    USA
    R. Oppenheim
    USA
    T. Walsh
    USA
    T. Winstead
