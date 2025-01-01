Video Bundle: Platforms & Channels
What's Included In The Video Bundle?
- Pre-roll and mid-roll video on PGA TOUR digital and distributed partners
- Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel/Simulcast.
- 0:15 video; up to three creative versions allowed
*Speak to your account manager for more information on video specs.
PGA TOUR Video Package / Simulcast & Fast Channels
- NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
- PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
- YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
- Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
- Fast Channels: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
|Universal Video Asset Requirements
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (1080p)
|Required Length
|0:15 seconds
|File Type
|.mp4, .mov
|Frame Rate
|Exactly 29.97 fps
|File Size
|10MB for YouTube; 50MB for all additional bundled platforms
|Codec
|H.264 (MP4) & VP8 (WebM), MOV, AVI
|Bitrate
|15,000 kbps or higher
|Audio Codec
|AAC, MP3, MP4