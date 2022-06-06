Inside My Swing: Billy Horschel

In the last 15 months, Billy Horschel has won a World Golf Championship, one of the top tournaments in Europe and Jack Nicklaus’ event.

Before that, he was best known for winning a FedExCup with one of the hottest of streaks. But Horschel’s game has reached even higher levels since the start of 2021, thanks to sustained consistency instead of a couple incredible weeks.

It started last March with a win in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Then he became the first American since Arnold Palmer to win the BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the DP World (formerly European) Tour. Horschel’s win Sunday in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday vaulted him to a career-high 11th in the world ranking.

With five top-10s this season, including a pair of runners-up to go along with his win, Horschel is 10th in the FedExCup. He’s missed just one cut in 15 starts and finished in the top 25 in nearly two-thirds of his starts.

“It shows what we're doing at home and what we're doing on a weekly basis, we're doing the right things,” he said Sunday after winning by four shots.

Part of that preparation back in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is work with the same swing coach he’s employed for 14 years, Todd Anderson, the Director of Instruction at the PGA TOUR’s Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass.

In this edition of Inside My Swing, Horschel and Anderson will give a closer look at the swing of the seven-time TOUR winner and show what they’ve worked on during more than a decade as a teacher-student combination.

“It’s not changing every day,” Horschel said. “It’s finding out what works, sticking with it and making tweaks here and there.”