Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open
January 20, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Farmers Insurance Open field list as of Friday, January 20th at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Xander Schauffele
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Sungjae Im
Martin Laird
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Sebastián Muñoz
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Michael Thompson
Richy Werenski
Will Zalatoris
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Cole Hammer
Joey Vrzich
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Michael Herrera
Keita Nakajima
Taiga Semikawa
Patrick Welch
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Michael Block
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Davis Riley
Maverick McNealy
Kurt Kitayama
Taylor Pendrith
Emiliano Grillo
Brendan Steele
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Jhonattan Vegas
James Hahn
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Patton Kizzire
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Kyle Stanley
J.B. Holmes
Zac Blair
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour & KFT Finals.
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Tyson Alexander
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
David Lingmerth
Robby Shelton
S.H. Kim
Byeong Hun An
Dean Burmester
Davis Thompson
Joseph Bramlett
Harrison Endycott
Ryan Armour
Chris Stroud
Zecheng Dou
Henrik Norlander
Paul Haley II
Erik Barnes
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brian Stuard
Eric Cole
Ben Martin
MJ Daffue
Scott Harrington
Nico Echavarria
Carl Yuan
Kyle Westmoreland
Austin Eckroat
Michael Kim
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Tano Goya
Philip Knowles
Vincent Norrman
Trevor Cone
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Michael Gligic
Carson Young
Samuel Stevens
Trevor Werbylo
Augusto Núñez
Anders Albertson
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
Satoshi Kodaira
Andrew Novak
Cameron Percy
Charley Hoffman
Dylan Wu
Jonathan Byrd
Martin Trainer
Hank Lebioda
Bill Haas
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-39
Aaron Baddeley
S.Y. Noh
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
