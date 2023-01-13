-
Inside the Field: The American Express
January 13, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the The American Express field list as of Friday, January 13th at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Jon Rahm
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Harris English
Tony Finau
Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team
Sam Burns
Xander Schauffele
Cameron Young
Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Sebastián Muñoz
Taylor Pendrith
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
Past champion of The American Express
Brian Gay
Bill Haas
Andrew Landry
Adam Long
PGA Section Champion
Michael Block
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Sung Kang
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
John Pak
Taiga Semikawa
Caleb Surratt
Gunner Wiebe
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Martin Laird
Luke List
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Will Zalatoris
Top 30 on the FedExCup
Aaron Wise
Brian Harman
Sahith Theegala
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Keith Mitchell
Andrew Putnam
Emiliano Grillo
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Dylan Frittelli
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Sam Ryder
Jhonattan Vegas
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Justin Lower
Danny Willett
# Major medical extension
Kyle Stanley
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Tyson Alexander
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
David Lingmerth
Robby Shelton
S.H. Kim
Byeong Hun An
Dean Burmester
Davis Thompson
Joseph Bramlett
Harrison Endycott
Ryan Armour
Chris Stroud
Zecheng Dou
Paul Haley II
Erik Barnes
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brian Stuard
Eric Cole
Ben Martin
MJ Daffue
Scott Harrington
Nico Echavarria
Carl Yuan
Kyle Westmoreland
Austin Eckroat
Michael Kim
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Tano Goya
Philip Knowles
Vincent Norrman
Trevor Cone
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Michael Gligic
Carson Young
Samuel Stevens
Trevor Werbylo
Augusto Núñez
Anders Albertson
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
Satoshi Kodaira
Andrew Novak
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
