Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open
February 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
How the field qualified for Puerto Rico Open as of 2/25/2022:
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Tyler Duncan
Jim Herman
Sung Kang
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Martin Trainer
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Brendon de Jonge
John Rollins
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Rafael Campos
Austin Connelly
Christopher Gotterup
Chan Kim
Bryson Nimmer
Spencer Ralston
Josh Teater
Trevor Werbylo
Chun-an Yu
Designated sponsor's exemption
Edward Figueroa
Erick Morales
Roberto Nieves
Hiram Silfa
Commissioner exemption (two foreign players)
Rasmus Hojgaard
Victor Perez
PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
Omar Uresti
PGA Section Champion \ Player of the Year
Alan Morin
Past Champion of respective event
D.A. Points
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Brian Stuard
Kyle Stanley
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
William McGirt
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Adam Svensson
Trey Mullinax
David Lipsky
Chad Ramey
John Huh
Seth Reeves
Austin Smotherman
Max McGreevy
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Matthias Schwab
Dylan Wu
Nick Hardy
Justin Lower
David Skinns
Ben Kohles
Dawie van der Walt
Michael Gligic
Peter Uihlein
Chris Stroud
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Brandon Wu
Brett Drewitt
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kurt Kitayama
Joshua Creel
Grayson Murray
Callum Tarren
# Minor medical extension
Ryan Brehm
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Satoshi Kodaira
Ryan Armour
Jim Knous
Camilo Villegas
Vaughn Taylor
Chase Seiffert
Bo Van Pelt
Cameron Percy
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Robert Garrigus
Kevin Chappell
Jason Dufner
Aaron Baddeley
David Hearn
Scott Brown
Ben Martin
David Lingmerth
Sangmoon Bae
Ben Crane
D.J. Trahan
John Merrick
Ryuji Imada
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Ted Potter, Jr.
Fabián Gómez
Michael Kim
Greg Chalmers
Tommy Gainey
Ricky Barnes
Richard S Johnson
Derek Ernst
Kevin Stadler
J.J. Henry
George McNeill
Andres Romero
Charlie Beljan
Jason Bohn
Parker McLachlin
Mark Hensby
Eric Axley
Matt Every
Charlie Wi
Past Champion member
Carl Pettersson
Heath Slocum
Carlos Franco
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
