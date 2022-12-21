ADL Florida welcomes PGA TOUR and Florida Panthers to Shine A Light

Boca Raton, Fl - Shine A Light , an award-winning, purpose-driven convening platform committed to uniting companies, organizations and individuals to raise awareness about modern antisemitism, is making a significant impact in collaborating with DEI workplace initiatives. Building upon its successful launch last year, Shine A Light is partnering with major corporate entities and institutions across industries including big tech, health and beauty, sports, media, financial services, travel and many more to inspire and enact lasting change in the workplace.

ADL Florida is proud to welcome the PGA TOUR and the Florida Panthers as Shine A Light partners.

Florida has seen a significant rise in antisemitic incidents as well as extremist activity in recent years. Hate crimes against Jews accounted for 80% of the religiously motivated incidents in 2020. ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents showed a 50% increase in antisemitic incidents over 2020 numbers. And 2020 had seen a 40% increase over 2019.

Against this backdrop, Shine A Light's mission to stand up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community is more critical than ever.

Shine A Light is dedicated to dispelling the darkness and has provided corporate partners with antisemitism awareness resources to include in Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) programs, as well as Employee Resource Groups (ERG). Half of Jews report being treated differently in the workplace due to their Jewish identity, showcasing why standing up to antisemitism in the workplace is so important. Unlike other minority groups and communities, antisemitism awareness is often not included in corporate DEI efforts, as the Jewish community is frequently not seen as a cultural minority in the workplace. Shine A Light is playing a critical role in equipping companies with the resources needed to bring attention to the Jewish experience within their corporate culture.

“Recently, there have been a number of antisemitic statements made by prominent figures and at high-profile events,” said Neera Shetty, EVP, Office of Social Responsibility & Inclusion for the PGA TOUR. “These comments are not just dangerous, they are ignorant, hurtful and divisive. The PGA TOUR does not condone hate in any form and is fully supportive of the Jewish community. While we must denounce this continued behavior of hate across many groups when it occurs, we also need to find ways collectively to combat this pattern. This Hanukkah, it’s our privilege to join Shine A Light in its mission to advance these efforts.”

“We are proud to support the work that ‘Shine a Light’ does locally in South Florida and nationally,” said Panthers VP of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Florida Panthers Foundation John Colombo. “Hate has no place in our community and we look forward to learning, sharing resources and bringing awareness through our Panthers platform.”

Shine A Light is working with corporate partners to establish a more inclusive workplace for all, by working in lockstep with prominent executives and key internal decision makers through the creation of public statements of support for the Jewish community, ongoing in-person and virtual staff training seminars, establishing Jewish ERGs, and reviewing policies on religious accommodations to ensure they are inclusive.

Shine A Light's corporate partners include Fortune 500 companies from a variety of industries including beauty, CPG, entertainment, finance, tech, sports, travel, and more.