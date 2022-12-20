  • IMPACT

    Joey Sindelar hosts charity shopping spree in home region

    'Shop With Joey' a collaboration between Broome County Community Charities and DICK’S Sporting Goods

  PGA TOUR Champions professional Joey Sindelar poses with kids at a local DICK'S Sporting Goods. (Credit PGA TOUR Champions)