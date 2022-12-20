Joey Sindelar hosts charity shopping spree in home region

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Yesterday, as a part of their annual Christmas celebration, Broome County Community Charities, Inc. and DICK’S Sporting Goods invited 20 children from a local Boys and Girls Club to a Christmas shopping spree at DICK’S Sporting Goods in Vestal, New York.

The event was hosted by PGA TOUR Champions professional and Horseheads, New York, native Joey Sindelar – marking the 14th annual “Shop With Joey” event.

Children were chosen based on need by the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, New York. Children were allotted $200 each, courtesy of DICK’S Sporting Goods, and were encouraged to stock up on necessities like sneakers, boots, and jackets. Before shopping, the children enjoyed a pizza party.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, a long-running PGA TOUR Champions event, has been contested at En-Joie GC in nearby Endicott since 2007. The course also hosted the PGA TOUR's B.C. Open from 1973 to 2005. Sindelar won the B.C. Open in 1985 and 1987.