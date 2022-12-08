Loaves, Fishes & Computers named 2022 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today that Loaves, Fishes & Computers (LFC), a non-profit beneficiary of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has been named the 2022 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. LFC was recently surprised with the honor.

LFC was founded in 2009 to help address the growing digital divide throughout the greater Monterey Bay region, especially in rural areas like Salinas. Despite providing most of the nation’s lettuce among many other crops consumed globally, many Salinas Valley families struggle daily to put food on their tables and face extreme economic disparity. LFC’s programs and services aim to empower low-income and underserved individuals by providing low- or no-cost computers, tech support, computer repair and hands-on digital fluency instruction. It also provides technology- and business-related work experience for volunteers who are recruited directly from the communities they serve.

Powered by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am surpassed $200 million in all-time charitable contributions in 2022.

“All of the 200-plus charitable organizations we support are special, but LFC provides particularly meaningful technology and digital literacy assistance serving a broad population throughout our tri-county region,” said Steve John, Tournament Director and CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

The Charity of the Year award comes with a $30,000 grant from the PGA TOUR to assist LFC, which will be utilized to provide additional computing devices for low-income families, digital fluency classes, and facilitate its volunteer program in teaching job training skills to its constituents.

“The entire team of staff and volunteers at LFC is overwhelmed to receive this honor from the PGA TOUR,” said Gabriela López Chávez, Executive Director of LFC. “Bridging the digital divide for our most vulnerable residents is one of the most important issues we can address to ensure healthy and prosperous lives for all community members. We are deeply grateful that the importance of this work is being recognized on a national scale by the TOUR and for our ongoing partnership with the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.”



With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, the PGA TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, won in 2022 by Tom Hoge, will be held February 2-5, 2023, at Pebble Beach Golf Links.