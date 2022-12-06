C.T. Pan reaches charitable milestones with latest initiatives at home

It may be the PGA TOUR’s off-season but Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan and his wife Michelle have been keeping themselves busy for all the right reasons.

Currently at home in Taipei, the Pans have been actively raising charitable dollars for the local community through their annual C.T. Pan Charity Pro-Am golf tournament and dinner, and they hit a milestone of NT$20 million (approximately US$652,000) being successfully raised over the past five years.

On top of this, an additional NT$20 million has now been invested over the years to benefit junior golf in Chinese Taipei through the CT Pan Foundation.

“This year, we managed to raise about NT$6 million (approximately US$195,000) to benefit our local charity called the First Social Welfare Foundation. The donations will help children with severe developmental disabilities,” said Pan.

“The total sum (NT$20 million) raised over the years from our charity pro-am and dinner will be donated 100% to our designated charity organization. At the same time, the CT Pan Foundation has also invested NT$20 million into our junior programs which include two junior tournaments in the U.S., scholarships and camps. Hence, we’ve successfully reached two NT$20 million goals in 2022.”

Pan and Michelle are especially grateful for the support shown by local golfers and Pan’s personal sponsors. Despite some rainy weather during the day of the charity pro-am, a full turnout of golfers showed up to play.